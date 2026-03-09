Governor Dauda Lawal joins All Progressives Congress (APC) to address the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)'s internal crisis and enhance state unity

Acting Governor Mummuni announces decision after extensive consultations with key stakeholders in Zamfara

Mummuni said the stakeholders supported teh decision to join APC to strengthen the state's progressive movement and development agenda

Gusau, Zamfara State – Governor Dauda Lawal in Zamfara State said the decision to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) was influenced by the deepening internal crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zamfara state governor and his loyalists defected from the PDP to the ruling APC on Monday, March 9, 2026.

Governor Lawal said he joined the ruling APC to foster greater unity and consensus in tackling security and development challenges.

As reported by The Nation, the Acting Governor, Malam Mani Mummuni, made the announcement on behalf of Governor Lawal during a press conference at the Government House in Gusau.

Mummuni said the decision to join APC followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders across the state.

He said the decision was formally reached at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Rescue Hall in the Government House, Gusau.

According to Mummuni, stakeholders overwhelmingly advised the governor to align with APC’s Renewed Hope development agenda.

The deputy governor the decision was taken in the interest of stability, progress, and the overall development of Zamfara State and the country.

Mummuni urged supporters and political stakeholders to begin registering with the APC during its e-registration exercise.

He said the move is aim at strengthening the progressive movement in the state.

Zamfara governor's rumoured plan to join APC

Recall that Governor Dauda Lawal explored political options for the 2027 general elections amid legal disputes in the PDP

Consultations with stakeholders reflected concerns over PDP's national leadership and upcoming elections.

Lawal's allies explained that the Zamfara state governor remains committed to the PDP, but may consider alternatives if legal issues persist.

