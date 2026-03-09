Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
  • Zamfara state governor and his loyalists have defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)
  • The move increased APC’s grip on state governments, with the party now governing more than 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states.
  • Governor Dauda Lawal ended months of speculation by formally aligning with the president after delaying his defection

Zamfara state deputy governor, Mani Malam Mummuni, has announced the defection of the state’s leadership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The news means President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has further consolidated his political grip across Nigeria following the defection of the Zamfara state government to the APC.

In a video that has gone viral, the announcement was made by Zamfara Deputy Governor Mani Malam Mummuni on behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal, confirming that the state leadership had formally aligned with the ruling party.

The move widens Tinubu’s influence at the subnational level, with the APC now governing more than 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states. The development reinforces the party’s dominance as 2027 general elections draw near.

