Breaking: Zamfara Governor Finally Dumps PDP, Defects to APC
Zamfara state deputy governor, Mani Malam Mummuni, has announced the defection of the state’s leadership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The news means President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has further consolidated his political grip across Nigeria following the defection of the Zamfara state government to the APC.
In a video that has gone viral, the announcement was made by Zamfara Deputy Governor Mani Malam Mummuni on behalf of Governor Dauda Lawal, confirming that the state leadership had formally aligned with the ruling party.
The move widens Tinubu’s influence at the subnational level, with the APC now governing more than 30 of Nigeria’s 36 states. The development reinforces the party’s dominance as 2027 general elections draw near.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng