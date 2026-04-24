Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted an exodus from the APC within two months before the 2027 elections

Upcoming primary elections may trigger internal crises and defections in APC and ADC, according to Primate Ayodele

ADC gained momentum in Edo, promising to challenge the ruling APC in the upcoming presidential, governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has predicted an exodus from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the near future.

In a recent statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and shared with Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele asserted that before July 2026, many members would begin to leave the ruling party, as it would be rocked by confusion.

Primate Elijah Ayodele releases a prophecy ahead of the 2027 elections, warning that parties such as APC and ADC may face internal confusion. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele predicts APC exodus

He added that the party’s upcoming primary elections would expose several internal issues and trigger further defections from the APC.

While acknowledging that the APC has recently attracted some prominent political figures, the outspoken Lagos-based cleric insisted that what is coming would be far greater than what the party has experienced so far. He also noted that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) would not be spared from 'imminent political turbulence'.

Primate Ayodele said:

“There will be a mass exodus from APC. The defection hasn’t started yet, and in the next two months, people will start running away."

He added:

“I see confusion even in ADC. The convention of the party (referring to the primary elections) coming up soon will lead to a lot of crisis and confusion in the party. Many of its members won’t be satisfied, and this will open doors to defection from the party.”

President Bola Tinubu of the APC is expected to seek re-election in 2027 as he aims to continue his presidency. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

2027 elections: ADC vows to shock APC

Meanwhile, the membership of the ADC has recently swelled in Edo Central, Edo State, as the opposition party vowed to shock the APC in the 2027 general elections in the state.

The party received defectors from the APC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in the area led by its state chairman, Tony Alile, alongside party leader, former governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imansuagbon.

Speaking, Alile stated that the number of people who defected was a clear statement of frustration among Nigerians.

Vanguard quoted Alile as saying:

“This is an organic gathering; nobody was induced to be here.

"Despite initial challenges, the people stayed back. That tells you how Nigerians feel about the hardship imposed by the present government. This is the beauty of democracy and a victory for the people."

Read more on the 2027 elections:

Ayodele downplays City Boy Movement's influence

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele asserted that the North will stand by President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

In a video message shared on his church’s official Facebook page, Ayodele stated that the North generally would play a decisive role in securing Tinubu’s victory in 2027.

Playing down the efficacy of the City Boy Movement, a pro-Tinubu movement, Ayodele declared, “After God, (it's) the North.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng