The former Minister of Aviation has announced candidacy for the Katsina North Senatorial Seat with the APC

Hadi Sirika served as minister under the late Muhammadu Buhari's administration from 2015 to 2023

The announcement was made at the Katsina State All Progressives (APC) Party Headquarters

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Katsina State - The former Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has formally announced his intention to run for the Katsina North Senatorial Seat with the APC.

He made this known on Friday, April 24, 2026, at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Party Headquarters in Katsina State.

Sirika served as minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration between 2015 and 2023.

Nigerians react as Sirika declares 2027 senatorial bid

@peculiarpat1

Is he not the man who promised us audio Nigeria Air? In Nigeria, people who failed in their previous or current positions get compensated with another position.

@bibe_habib

lol, someone who failed and deceived us with the Nigerian air program shouldn’t even be nearing any political position.

@dayuudjamuk

He should be in prison if we are serious in this country. This is a man who scammed Nigeria with Nigeria Airlines.

@olateju_asiwaju

He should be questioned on the Nigeria Airline scheme!!! He must not escape it.

@Lefter_11

This man should be in jail, but this is Nigeria.

@abuagoody

After stealing billions of dollars in the Aviation sector his going to run for Senate? What a joke.

@Borngreata22

Haaa, what of the corruption cases against him? Now I understand why they say once you join APC, your sins are forgiven.

@AyoguOhagwu

Sirika’s Senate bid makes strategic sense, but he might face 3 hurdles: 1. As a minister 2015-2023, he pushed for national carrier, airport concessions, and ICAO compliance. Nigeria Air failed publicly. His response was “cabal blocked it.”

2. His case with EFCC is still open as of April 2026. A Senate run could look like seeking immunity.

3. Katsina dynamics, the seat is currently held by Sen. Nasir Zangon-Daura, Radda ally. This primary will test Tinubu vs Radda's influence in Kastina State.

@datti_nuhu

So unfortunate that the Nigerian Senate is now a dumping ground for expired politicians.

Buhari’s son officially joins 2027 race

Recall that Yusuf Buhari declared his candidacy for the House of Representatives in Katsina state under the ruling APC.

Local leaders expressed strong support for Yusuf Buhari's legislative ambition and called for quality representation.

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda emphasised unity and integrity as key principles for the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Minister reacts as Buhari’s son joins 2027 race.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Hannatu Musa Musawa declared support for Yusuf Buhari's House of Representatives ambition under the ruling APC.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy emphasised that Yusuf's political ambition is about Nigeria's future, not his father's legacy.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react critically to dynasty politics and entitlement in political leadership.

Source: Legit.ng