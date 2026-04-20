Iheanyi Chinasa defects from Labour Party to APC ahead of 2027 elections

Chinasa's strategic role in the Labour Party raises the significance of his political shift

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu predicts more high-profile entries into the APC in the upcoming months

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Umuahia, Abia State - Iheanyi Chinasa, the National Assembly Liaison Officer to Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has defected from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chinasa’s defection is considered significant given his strategic role in the Labour Party-led administration in Abia State.

Otti’s aide served as a link between the state government and federal lawmakers.

Levinus Nwabughiogu, Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Chinasa, also known as Dogo, aligned with the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, during an APC stakeholders' meeting held in Owerri, Imo State.

The meeting was convened by Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma to strengthen the APC’s structure in the South-East.

As reported by The Punch, the development signals a growing political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections.

Chinasa had contested against Kalu for the Bende Federal Constituency seat in the 2023 general elections.

The deputy speaker described Chinasa’s defection as a sign of more high-profile entrants into the APC in the coming months.

Kalu added that Chinasa would be warmly received within the ruling APC fold.

“Dogo ran for election with me in Bende for the House of Representatives and was later appointed by the governor as National Assembly Liaison Officer. He is from Bende and from Ikwu Isii, my own section of the constituency, and today, he has come to join our Party (APC).

“I am sure he will feel welcome seeing all these great men and women here.”

He called on APC members and aspirants to remain committed ahead of future elections.

“So, I want to encourage everybody, especially the aspirants, to be strong-willed and courageous and to keep pushing. The harder you work, the more people will want to join APC.”

Former Kano governor dumps PDP for APC

Recall that Senator Ibrahim Shekarau resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with immediate effect ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Kano state governor cited strategic political realignment as the reason for his departure from the PDP.

Shekarau said his decision to dump the PDP follows extensive consultations within his political group ahead of shifting parties.

Bauchi governor Bala's defection to APC stopped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Bauchi state governor Bala Mohammed’s planned defection from PDP to APC collapsed after the ruling party rejected a 60–40 power-sharing formula.

The PDP faction chairman, Sama’ila Burga, said negotiations ended in a deadlock, accusing the APC of refusing to accommodate the governor’s political structure.

The governor’s camp announced it was exploring alternative political platforms after formally discontinuing talks with the APC.

Source: Legit.ng