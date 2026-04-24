Tumi, Angel Smith’s ex-wife, has addressed the controversy surrounding her breakup with the reality star in a viral video

In the recording, she shared how they met and how Angel Smith first left her and later returned

She also spoke about the alleged role the reality star’s mother played in her daughter’s life before they parted ways

Angel Smith’s ex-wife, Tumi, has shared insight into what happened in their relationship before things turned messy and they eventually went their separate ways.

A few hours after a video of their lavish wedding ceremony surfaced, the pair reportedly parted ways and began sharing details online about their failed union.

Reactions as BBNaija's Angel Smith’s ex-wife breaks silence on messy breakup. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith’s mother shared screenshots of her daughter’s messages with Tumi while attempting to defend her.

Tumi later promised to go live and share her truth, which she did. In her recording, she said she met Angel Smith in 2022, and they began dating.

However, she claimed Smith later left her for a male lover, whom many identified as Soma. She added that after the relationship ended, Smith later asked if they could go public with their relationship, and they did.

Tumi shares more about failed marriage

Tumi further explained that while she was in Nigeria, she complained about the challenges of a long-distance relationship and said she would bring Smith to the US, since they were ready to be a couple. She said this was when marriage was later considered.

She also alleged that Smith later began using dating sites and met someone named Kayla, with claims that they even lived together at some point.

According to her, wedding preparations were ongoing at the time, but Angel Smith cancelled the ceremony twice. She added that Angel’s mother kept appealing for patience, insisting her daughter would change once she saw how serious the relationship was.

Tumi speaks about Angel Smith's mother

Tumi also spoke about the role Angel Smith’s mother allegedly played in the situation. She said that while she and Angel were planning the wedding, Angel was often absent and running errands for friends.

She added that she reported the situation to the mother, but was repeatedly assured that things would improve.

She further claimed that even after the wedding, Angel did not stay at home consistently, and she continued to report the situation, but the mother kept pleading for understanding until she eventually suggested ending the union.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Tumi's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from fans, who wondered why the reality star chose to use Tumi that way. Here are some of the comments:

@ngo_baby wrote:

"Wait u mean her mom like her mother supported this union."

@myde06 stated:

"Having a good mother is underrrated."

@adelmassaquoi_official shared:

"That’s the reason Angel didn’t post a single wedding pic. Not even on her story. The truth is she and her mom used you !! Case closed."

@oluwafunto02 said:

"But let’s be realistic here,I like Angel so much and I like them both, no homo but tbh this lady didn’t stutter make we leave “boom” she’s saying her truth. Nobody should come for me o Ehnehn."

@bae_queen_stephanie wrote:

"Person wey ignore signs go later see wonders."

@johnoke0512 commented:

"Soma go happy tire because I sure that boy self went through hell when they were dating."

Angel Smith and lover share a prewedding shoot

Legit.ng also previously reported that Angel Smith shared the prewedding pictures and videos she took with her lover.

The former housemate flaunted her white wedding invite days earlier, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures Angel shared sparked even more hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng