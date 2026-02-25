Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state reportedly concluded consultations with federal and state lawmakers ahead of his planned defection from the PDP to the APC

North-east zonal chairman of the APC, Mustapha Salihu, led a delegation to the Government House, Yola, as Fintiri hosted a Ramadan Iftar that fuelled defection speculation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commissioned projects in Adamawa and commended Fintiri’s performance

Adamawa state - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state is reportedly preparing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as political realignments gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the governor has been holding extensive consultations with federal and state lawmakers from Adamawa as the process approaches its final stage.

Speculation grows as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State prepares to defect from the PDP to the APC following a Ramadan Iftar in Yola. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

Ramadan Iftar fuels speculation

Speculation intensified over the weekend after Governor Fintiri hosted a Ramadan Iftar at the Government House in Yola for a delegation of the APC, led by the party’s North-east zonal chairman, Mustapha Salihu. Members of the Adamawa state Executive Council were also in attendance.

The meeting, though officially described as a social and inter-party engagement, came amid growing rumours about the governor’s political future.

Addressing the speculation, Governor Fintiri said the gathering was meant to promote unity across party lines.

“Coming together in the spirit of Ramadan strengthens dialogue, deepens cooperation, and reinforces our collective commitment to peace, stability, and sustainable development in Adamawa State,” the governor stated.

Internal APC resistance emerges

The Iftar took place against the backdrop of reported resistance from some APC factions in Adamawa who are said to be uncomfortable with the prospect of the governor joining the party.

Despite the reported pushback, a video circulating online shows Governor Fintiri addressing supporters, where he outlined the breadth of his political backing within the state.

He listed three senators, five members of the House of Representatives, 16 members of the State House of Assembly and all 21 local government chairmen as being aligned with him, adding that his cabinet and senior officials remain firmly behind him, Premium Times reported.

“I have the deputy governor, the senators, the representatives, and the chairpersons. What do you have?” the governor asked, in apparent response to critics.

Tinubu’s visit adds momentum

The governor’s anticipated defection follows a recent visit to Adamawa by President Bola Tinubu, who commissioned several projects in the state and publicly praised Fintiri’s administration.

During the visit, the president commended the governor’s performance, describing the projects as impactful and far-reaching.

After Tinubu's visit to Adamawa state, a planned defection looms as Governor Ahmadu Fintiri moves towards the APC. Photo credit: @GovernorAUF

“You will leave Adamawa State far better than the way you found it. I was truly impressed by what I witnessed and the projects commissioned today.

“The schools you built are weapons for fighting poverty and insecurity, while simultaneously boosting the economy of the country; you deserve to be celebrated by your people and all Nigerians,” the president remarked.

PDP’s North-east grip weakens

If Governor Fintiri formally defects, he would follow the path already taken by Agbu Kefas of Taraba State, further shrinking the PDP’s influence in the North-east.

Following the 2023 general elections, the PDP controlled three of the region’s six governorships, Adamawa, Taraba and Bauchi State. With Adamawa now seemingly on the verge of switching sides, Bauchi could soon stand as the party’s lone stronghold in the zone.

