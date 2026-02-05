Nasarawa deputy speaker Muhammad Adamu Oyanki defected from the PDP to the APC during a visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia

Oyanki announced his decision publicly, but was expected to formally notify the House Speaker through a letter when lawmakers resumed next week

The defection was seen as a political boost for the APC in Nasarawa amid shifting alliances in the state

The Deputy Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Muhammad Adamu Oyanki, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oyanki, who represents Doma North Constituency, announced his defection on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy and thank-you visit to Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, the state capital.

Although the lawmaker has made his decision public, Vanguard reported that he is expected to officially notify the Speaker of the House of Assembly through a formal letter when lawmakers resume from recess next week.

Sources familiar with the development said Oyanki may also state the reasons behind his decision when his letter is read on the floor of the House.

The defection is being viewed as a major political boost for the APC in Nasarawa State, especially as parties continue to realign ahead of future elections.

In recent weeks, political watchers have noted an increase in defections across states, as lawmakers and political leaders switch camps amid internal crises and power calculations.

