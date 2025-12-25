Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Gusau, Zamfara State - At least six members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker dumped the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the letters titled “Notice of Resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

As reported by Leadership, the lawmakers cited internal party crises, factional leadership, and alleged poor governance in the state.

The lawmakers formally announced their defection in separate letters addressed to the Speaker of the House.

According to the lawmakers, their decision was informed by “lingering and unresolved crises” within the PDP, which they said had resulted in factional leadership at various levels of the party.

The defectors are identified as:

Hon. Bashar Aliyu Gummi (Gummi I Constituency)

Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi Maru (Maru North)

Barr. Bashir Abubakar Masama (Bukkuyum North)

Hon. Bashir Bello (Bungudu West)

Hon. Amiru Ahmad Keta (Tsafe West)

Hon. Muktar Nasir Kaura (Kaura North)

The lawmakers said their action was in line with the provisions of Section 109(1)(g) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), which allows lawmakers to defect in the event of a division in their party.

