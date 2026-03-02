Six Osun State House of Representatives members have defected to the Accord Party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reshaping political dynamics

Rep Clement Akanni predicts a landslide victory for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the upcoming election

Akanni, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, listed the names of the lawmakers who moved to the Accord party

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Six members of the House of Representatives from Osun State have defected to the Accord Party.

Six federal lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the Accord Party on Monday, March 2, 2026.

As reported by The Punch, they announced their defection to the Accord Party on Monday at the stakeholders meeting of the Accord Party held in Osogbo.

The member representing Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, Clement Akanni, predicted a landslide victory for Governor Ademola Adeleke in the August 15 gubernatorial election.

Akanni charged members of the Accord Party to vote en masse and monitor the voting process.

The lawmaker, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, urged the people to vote, stay behind, and monitor their votes.

“After voting, with our projections, 80% votes will go to Adeleke, while the other party will get 20%. We will win, and all of us will be alive to witness it.”

The Federal lawmaker announced their defection to the Accord Party, saying:

“On behalf of Mahruf Adewale, representing Osogbo Federal Constituency, Bamidele Salam, Ede Federal Constituency, Soji Adetunji, Ikirun Federal Constituency, Mudashiru Lukman Alani, Iwo Federal Constituency, Lanre Oladebo, Irewole Isokan Federal Constituency, all of us from today have moved to the Accord Party.”

Governor Adeleke said he defected to the Accord Party from the PDP following a spiritual guidance he received when his former party was in turmoil.

“I love PDP, but I have to leave to escape being trapped for my reelection. I confided in some of our leaders that I trust, and we started consulting and praying to God over it. We were guided into the Accord Party. You see that the party is the first on the ballot.”

Another PDP federal lawmaker dumps party

Recall that Hon. Abdullahi El-Rasheed defected from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing progressive leadership as a key factor.

El-Rasheed presents his APC card to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya during the ongoing e-registration exercise.

The lawmaker expresses commitment to deliver sustainable development under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's reform agenda.

2 Taraba senators dump PDP for APC

Legit.ng also reported that two Taraba senators defected from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The exit of Senators Haruna Manu and Shuaibu Lau deepened the PDP’s internal crisis in the North-East.

APC sources welcomed the defections as a boost to the party’s political strength in the region.

Source: Legit.ng