Lady Who Was Denied Admission Into University Shares UTME Scores as She Graduates From Polytechnic
- A Nigerian student recounts how her 2019 JAMB score of 232 led to admission setbacks linked to her university choice
- Despite illness, uncertainty, and discouragement, she pushed through her polytechnic education in Science Laboratory Technology
- She eventually graduated with an upper class, without carryovers, describing her success as a testimony of mercy
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A lady shared her academic journey from disappointment in JAMB to eventual success, describing how persistence and faith carried her through years of uncertainty.
She wrote JAMB in 2019, selecting Obafemi Awolowo University as her first and second choice and scoring 232.
However, she later discovered that the institution did not admit candidates into her intended pathway that year.
In 2020, she sat for JAMB again with a renewed dream of studying medicine and surgery, but scored 215, which left her devastated.
With advice from a cafe operator and family support, she eventually chose the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro to study Science Laboratory Technology, a course she initially knew little about.
Against the odds, she graduated without carryovers or extra years, earning an upper class.
See her TikTok post below:
She encouraged students facing setbacks to remain focused, trust the process, and never abandon their dreams regardless of delays or academic disappointments along the way.
2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result.
The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng