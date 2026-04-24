Tonto Dikeh has taken action on social media amid the alleged crisis rocking her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife

The couple was alleged to have unfollowed each other as Churchill shared some cryptic posts on social media

Fans stormed Tonto Dikeh’s page and shared comments that prompted her action, as she stepped out with her stepdaughter to eat

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh was forced to take drastic action online after sharing a video of her outing with her stepdaughter.

She posted moments she shared with her son and stepdaughter, as well as a video of herself worshipping in church.

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh takes fast action amid Olakunle Churchill, wife’s alleged crisis, fans notice her finger. Photo credit@tontolet/@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In the caption, she wrote, “What God cannot do does not exist,” as she posed with the children eating after the church service.

She later locked her comment section due to reactions from fans. Such as her taking back her man, she wining against Rosy, and she laughing last and best made the mother of one take the action online.

Fans hail Tonto Dikeh amid Olakunke Churchill and Wife's alleged marriage crisis. Photo credit@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Comments that made Tonto Dikeh take action

In the post, a fan known as Stanley Ejiofor said that the actress had “scored Rosy 5-0.” Another user, Lucci Gucci Official, stated that Tonto Dikeh should get her “back,” while Porschmodubuedsea wrote, “He who laughs last laughs best, enjoy your life, Tonto.”

Other users also shared suggestive comments, which reportedly prompted her to lock the comment section to prevent further reactions.

The actress's action comes after her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, and his wife, Rosy Meurer, reportedly unfollowed each other amid alleged issues in their marriage.

A few months earlier, Rosy had tried to silence critics by insisting that all was well in her marriage to Churchill.

Tonto Dikeh had also clarified her relationship with Churchill, praising him in a post while appreciating his role in their son’s life.

Here is the Instagram video below:

@oluwapinrefumi commented:

"They think its easy to be El-Roi first daughter named Ada El Roi. What a great woman of Grace, surrounded in Gods love, sisters in Grace. I love you my woman."

@wtbbychimamaka reacted:

"It is not a lie sis! The glory of God is all over you and I can see it!?"

@faytkhalila said:

"Go back and see the beautiful ring in her finger."

@amazing_precious34 wrote:

"Sheeeee. Nobody noticed how the daughter is glowing ever since."

@realchi2472 wrote:

"God will restore everything that is your's."

@tinytone2024 shared:

"The girl is always smiling around her."

@randuvelma stated:

"Rachel is glowing, she's happy. Thanks Tonto for taking care of her, This is God indirectly giving you a daughter to raise."

Tonto Dikeh Fatoyinbo's blackmail saga

Legit.ng had reported that Tonto Dikeh had reacted to the allegation made by her former bestie, Doris Ogala, against her.

Doris Ogala had claimed that she was sent to give Tonto Dikeh a huge sum of money to keep her quiet over her alleged relationship with Pastor Fatoyinbo.

However, Tonto Dikeh shared a video as she appeared unbothered about the allegations made against her.

Source: Legit.ng