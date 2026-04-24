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NiDCOM Tells Nigerians in South Africa What Action To Take Next as Xenophobic Attacks Worsen
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NiDCOM Tells Nigerians in South Africa What Action To Take Next as Xenophobic Attacks Worsen

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • NiDCOM had advised Nigerians in South Africa to close their businesses temporarily and avoid confrontation amid rising xenophobic tensions
  • The commission had reported that violent protests across several South African cities had led to looting, destruction of property and attacks on foreign-owned shops
  • It had warned that fresh demonstrations were expected in Gauteng and urged Nigerians to follow safety guidance while diplomatic efforts continued

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The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has urged Nigerians living in South Africa to temporarily close their businesses and avoid confrontations as xenophobic tensions escalate in parts of the country.

The advisory follows a growing wave of anti-foreigner protests in several South African cities, where demonstrators have reportedly targeted foreign-owned shops and demanded the removal of non-nationals.

Xenophobic Attacks: NiDCOM Breaks Silence, Tells Nigerians in South Africa What Action To Take Next
Xenophobic Attacks: NiDCOM Breaks Silence, Tells Nigerians in South Africa What Action To Take Next
Source: Twitter

Violent protests reported across multiple cities

According to NiDCOM, protests in areas including East London, Cape Town, Durban and KwaZulu-Natal have turned violent, leading to looting, destruction of property and reported injuries, The Cabkle reported.

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Videos circulating on social media also showed instances of Nigerian traders being confronted and ordered to shut down their businesses.

In one clip, a Nigerian shop owner was seen being instructed by protesters to pack up his goods and leave the country, heightening concerns among foreign nationals.

Fresh demonstrations expected in Gauteng

The commission disclosed that intelligence from the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg indicated plans for further protests in Gauteng province between April 27 and 29.

NiDCOM said the demonstrations are linked to demands for stricter government action on the presence of foreign nationals in South Africa, Vanguard reported.

It warned that foreign-owned businesses could remain vulnerable during the period of unrest.

Advisory issued to Nigerian business owners

NiDCOM advised Nigerians to avoid confrontation with protest groups, steer clear of crowded areas and closely monitor local media updates on the security situation.

It specifically urged business owners to close shops on April 27, which marks Freedom Day in South Africa, and to consider remaining closed on April 28 and 29 due to heightened risk.

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Nigerian mission and diplomatic engagement ongoing

The commission said it was acting in line with a circular from the Nigerian Consulate-General in Johannesburg and confirmed that diplomatic efforts were underway to manage the situation.

NiDCOM stated that the Nigerian mission in South Africa remains operational and is working with local police authorities to ensure the safety of citizens.

It also noted that the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Onoh, is engaging her South African counterpart over the matter as part of ongoing diplomatic consultations.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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