Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, the only Peoples Democratic Party governor in the Northwest, has reportedly been told to immediately dump the party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following the defection of his counterpart in the northeast, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Imran Muhammad, a media aide to the APC at the national level, disclosed the development in a social media post on Saturday, February 28, stating that the governor held a night meeting with members of his cabinet and PDP leaders in the state.

Governor Dauda Lawal reportedly told to dump PDP for APC Photo Credit: @daudalawal

Source: Twitter

According to the APC chieftain, the governor was told to immediately join the ruling APC as the PDP neared its collapse following the defection of several governors from the opposition parties to the APC.

Lawal is one of the three remaining PDP governors after Fintiri dumped the party earlier in the week. There is fear that the PDP may not be registered in the 2027 elections, with several court cases about the leadership of the party. For instance, the party is not listed in the forthcoming 2026 gubernatorial election in Ekiti state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The video of the moment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Deezeerhh condemned the opposition:

"31 out of 37? At this point, what are the opposition actually opposing? I feel ashamed whenever Northern governors defect from one party to another. This is them clearly saying we're here for the money, and we don't care abt anyone."

Sir Kay projected the next thing if the governor joined the party:

"If Dauda Lawal joins the All Progressives Congress, APC, the party would control 31 of 36 governors, not dominance, but near political saturation. At this rate, the so-called opposition coalition looks more like a press statement than a pathway to power. Without structure, unity, or clear ideology, it’s hard to see them mounting any serious challenge in 2027. Elections are won with networks, resources, and grassroots control, and right now, the balance is overwhelmingly tilted."

Sen. Idris Haruna wrote:

"This is a clear example of politics over principle. Holding an “emergency meeting” only to recommend jumping ship to the APC raises serious questions about commitment, consistency, and accountability. Governors are meant to lead with the interests of their people, not chase party advantage. Sudden party switches like this undermine trust, confuse constituents, and make governance appear more like a game of personal or political gain than public service. Zamfara residents deserve transparency and loyalty, not backroom deals."

Oluwatobiloba Daniel commented:

"Transfer to the winning team is imminent. Once this man completes his transfer move to APC, then ADC is finished!"

See the video of the moment on X here:

