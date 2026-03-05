The PDP has experienced another powerful shock as former governor and influential Senator Seriake Dickson dumped the party

Dickson, who was a two-term governor of Bayelsa state, lamented that the PDP has lost its glory and announced a new political platform

The new party, which Dickson has joined, is expected to rival the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2027 general elections

Seriake Dickson, the lawmaker representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District and former Governor of Bayelsa State, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party and defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former governor announced his defection during a press conference held at his residence in Abuja on Thursday, March 5. The senator said that the PDP, which once dominated the political landscape of the country, had significantly deteriorated.

Speaking to journalists, the ex-governor said he was sad over the declining state of the PDP, adding that the party, which once brought excitement and hope to the people, is severely ill. He said, “The PDP is sick and presently in the ICU,” he lamented.

He alleged that some governors in the PDP are undermining the strength of the party when they align with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He maintained that the development worsened the PDP's internal crisis and weakened its position as a strong opposition party.

Nigerians react as Dickson dumps PDP

The video of the press conference shared by the former governor on social media has started generating comments from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Douye McCarthy Kodjo Isoun commended the move by the former governor:

"My leader, whom I am well pleased with. The political mathematician. The man who saw tomorrow. Ofrumapepe for a reason. You lead, we follow, sir."

Uchejim Nduka Prince urged the former governor to respect former President Goodluck Jonathan. He said:

"GEJ made a significant effort in making you Governor despite strong opposition from Timipre Sylva. Accord some respect to GEJ if you aspire to go further in politics."

Akintola Mukaila criticised the former governor over his successor plan:

"You were unable to make Diri governor; it was the court, due to an allegation of a forged certificate. For you not to be able to install your successor in office was a failure on your part."

Peter Christopher spoke on party politics in the country:

"Parties don't make people, it's people that make the party. If you like, take a crocodile to the USA. It's still the same crocodile; the only difference is a change of environment, nothing else changes."

Tamaranpreye Nerius Owutuamo said that the former governor's decision to dump the PDP can be justified:

"The decision for Dickson to leave is justified. If the PDP wasn't facing internal turmoil, he wouldn't have transitioned to NDC. Dickson exhibits courageous leadership."

