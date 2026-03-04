Governor Dauda Lawal is exploring political options for the 2027 general elections amid legal disputes in the PDP

Consultations with stakeholders reflected concerns over PDP's national leadership and upcoming elections

Lawal's allies explained that the Zamfara State governor remains committed to the PDP, but may consider alternatives if legal issues persist

Gusau, Zamfara State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Dauda Lawal, governor of Zamfara, is reportedly considering his political options amid ongoing legal disputes affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level.

Lawa has begun consultations with party stakeholders across the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Zamfara state.

2027 election: Lawal weighs options

His spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, told Channels Television on Tuesday, March 3, that the consultations were necessitated by persistent legal issues surrounding the PDP’s national leadership.

Amid reports of a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Idris clarified that the governor has not made any final decision about leaving his current party for another.

Lawal signals loyalty, eyes contingency

In the same vein, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, the senior special assistant to the governor on broadcast media, confirmed that Dauda Lawal is still consulting stakeholders and has not formally indicated any intention to resign from the PDP.

Kaura stated that the governor has consistently affirmed his commitment to the party but remains concerned about pending Court of Appeal cases concerning the PDP’s national convention in Ibadan, the leadership of Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and the revised timetable for the general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that if the Appeal Court validates the PDP national convention in Ibadan and affirms the party’s leadership, it would resolve the uncertainty. However, if no judgment is delivered within the next two to three weeks, the governor may explore alternative political platforms to secure a viable ticket for the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Lawal is one of only three remaining PDP governors nationwide.

