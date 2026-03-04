2027 Election: Aides Speak on Zamfara Governor Lawal Dumping PDP for APC
- Governor Dauda Lawal is exploring political options for the 2027 general elections amid legal disputes in the PDP
- Consultations with stakeholders reflected concerns over PDP's national leadership and upcoming elections
- Lawal's allies explained that the Zamfara State governor remains committed to the PDP, but may consider alternatives if legal issues persist
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Gusau, Zamfara State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Dauda Lawal, governor of Zamfara, is reportedly considering his political options amid ongoing legal disputes affecting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level.
Lawa has begun consultations with party stakeholders across the 14 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Zamfara state.
2027 election: Lawal weighs options
His spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, told Channels Television on Tuesday, March 3, that the consultations were necessitated by persistent legal issues surrounding the PDP’s national leadership.
Amid reports of a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Idris clarified that the governor has not made any final decision about leaving his current party for another.
Lawal signals loyalty, eyes contingency
In the same vein, Mustapha Jafaru Kaura, the senior special assistant to the governor on broadcast media, confirmed that Dauda Lawal is still consulting stakeholders and has not formally indicated any intention to resign from the PDP.
Kaura stated that the governor has consistently affirmed his commitment to the party but remains concerned about pending Court of Appeal cases concerning the PDP’s national convention in Ibadan, the leadership of Tanimu Turaki (SAN), and the revised timetable for the general election released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He added that if the Appeal Court validates the PDP national convention in Ibadan and affirms the party’s leadership, it would resolve the uncertainty. However, if no judgment is delivered within the next two to three weeks, the governor may explore alternative political platforms to secure a viable ticket for the 2027 election.
Legit.ng reports that Governor Lawal is one of only three remaining PDP governors nationwide.
Read more on Dauda Lawal:
- Governor Lawal reportedly told to join APC immediately
- PDP governor Lawal mentions amount Tinubu’s govt allegedly gave APC states, "I’ve received nothing"
- Dauda Lawal in panic mode, to urgently meet Tinubu as key loyalists join APC
- Gov Lawal resolves nine-year certificate delay for Zamfara students
- Banditry: Northern group threatens to take Zamfara governor to ICC
Group slams Governor Dauda Lawal
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Northern Front for Peace and Accountability accused Governor Lawal of failing to contain rising insecurity, saying persistent terror attacks have left residents exposed and fearful across several communities.
The group said violence in the state has escalated in recent weeks, with highways and rural settlements facing repeated attacks.
It cited the suspected bomb explosion along the Yar’Tasha–Dansadau road in Maru Local Government Area as a grim reminder of what it described as weakening security coordination.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.