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Doris Ogala Absent in Court as FG Pushes Cyberstalking Case, Judge Gives Strict Condition to Lawyer
Celebrities

Doris Ogala Absent in Court as FG Pushes Cyberstalking Case, Judge Gives Strict Condition to Lawyer

by  Kola Ogunkanmi
3 min read
  • Actress Doris Ogala failed to appear at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Thursday for her planned arraignment on a 4-count charge involving an alleged cyberstalking of a popular pastor
  • Her defence lawyer informed the presiding judge that the actress recently underwent a medical surgery and is currently resting in Abia State, which stopped her from making a court appearance
  • The prosecuting counsel strongly demanded a bench warrant for her arrest, but the judge rejected the request and instead gave a very strict condition for her legal team to meet

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The Federal Government's four-count cyberstalking case against Nollywood actress Doris Ogala was expected to officially begin on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

However, her notable absence completely stalled the planned arraignment, as her legal team cited her recent surgical procedure.

Actress Doris Ogala misses her court arraignment in Lagos as the judge orders her lawyer to provide a valid medical report
The Federal High Court in Lagos adjourns the cyberstalking case against Doris Ogala after she fails to attend the hearing. Photo: ulonna_ogala/courtrules/officialasiwajubat
Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala faces charges bordering on the alleged cyberstalking of Pastor Chris Okafor.

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The accusations include publishing personal materials without consent, disseminating false information, cyberbullying, and attempted extortion.

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Prosecuting counsel Tolulope Mokuola pointed out that the actress was absent from the Thursday session.

He applied for a bench warrant, telling Justice Akintayo Aluko that the defendant ignored official notices, as reported by Punch.

"We respectfully apply for a bench warrant to compel her attendance," the prosecutor stated.

Defence cites health reasons

Defence counsel Temiloluwa Akindayini firmly opposed the application by explaining his client's sudden health challenges.

He informed the court that the actress had undergone a surgical procedure on April 21, 2026.

Akindayini explained she was recuperating in Abia State, making it impossible to attend the hearing. He confirmed that an affidavit detailing these facts was already filed before the Honourable Court.

"My Lord, the defendant is indisposed, having undergone a surgical procedure on April 21, 2026," Akindayini added.

Prosecution rejects private medical report

The prosecuting counsel faulted the defence team for not giving prior notice regarding her health.

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Tolulope Mokuola argued that the hearing notice gave the defence enough time to inform the prosecution.

He further questioned the medical report because it did not originate from a government hospital.

The prosecutor strongly argued that relying on a private hospital meant there was absolutely no clear and acceptable means of thoroughly verifying the submitted document's authenticity.

"The medical report is not from a government hospital, which is the standard requirement," Mokuola added.

Judge sets strict conditions for next adjournment

The presiding judge, Justice Aluko, pointed out the procedural lapse regarding the unserved documents by the defence team.

The judge stated that the defence ought to have properly notified the prosecution of these processes.

Still, the court declined the bench warrant to give the absent defendant the benefit of the doubt.

Justice Aluko then directed the defendant to produce a verifiable report from a public hospital.

"The defendant shall present a verifiable medical report from a government hospital and serve same," the judge ruled.

The actress must be physically present in court at the next sitting.

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The matter was consequently adjourned to June 9, 2026, to allow the actress to recover fully and appear for her formal arraignment before the judge.

Prosecution lawyer questions Doris Ogala's medical report as the actress skips her court arraignment for cyberstalking charges.
Defence lawyer saves Doris Ogala from a bench warrant as she misses her cyberstalking trial due to a recent medical surgery. Photo: ulonna_ogala
Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala reacts to Tonto Dikeh's confession

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala reacted to a viral video where Tonto Dikeh confessed to practising witchcraft before finding salvation.

Ogala claimed she suffered greatly and lost everything she worked for because of her close friendship with the actress.

She added that people thought she was crazy when she previously accused Dikeh of trying to lure her into dark practices.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Kola Ogunkanmi avatar

Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well.

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Lagos StateNollywoodNigerian Celebrity GistsFederal Government Of NigeriaFederal High Court Of Nigeria
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