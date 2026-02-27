Breaking: 1 of 4 Remaining PDP Governors Joins APC
Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has officially dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
The north-east state governor announced the development in a state broadcast on Friday, February 27.
Earlier on Wednesday, February 25, the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly dumped the leading opposition PDP, along with 14 other lawmakers, when they resigned their membership from the party.
The speaker announced the development during plenary and presented letters of resignation from the affected lawmakers.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)