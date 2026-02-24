Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted major changes in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration before the 2027 general elections

Kayode Egbetokun resigned as the IGP, allegedly due to personal family issues requiring the 61-year-old's attention

AIG Olatunji Rilwan Disu was appointed as the acting IGP, pending Senate confirmation for the position

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, on Tuesday, February 24, claimed that President Bola Tinubu will implement changes within his administration before the end of 2026.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, the cleric said Lieutenant General Waidi Shuaibu, the chief of army staff (COAS), would be among those affected. He added that the alleged imminent changes would be made ahead of the 2027 elections.

Ayodele forecasts changes in Tinubu’s administration

He said:

“The spirit of the Lord revealed to me that the chief of army staff and some service chiefs will be removed from office before the end of the year (2026).

“The president will make these changes before the election, except God changes his mind. The decision has been made already. Let the service chiefs and the IGP prepare for this move.”

Egbetokun exits as IGP

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu relieved Kayode Egbetokun of his position as inspector-general of police (IGP), bringing his tenure at the helm of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to an end.

The president was said to have asked Egbetokun to step aside during a meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Why Egbetokun resigned as IGP - Presidency

Subsequently, Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to President Tinubu, disclosed why Egbetokun resigned as the IGP.

Onanuga said Egbetokun resigned from office, citing family issues that require his undivided attention.

He said:

“The IGP resigned in a letter today (Tuesday, February 24, 2026), citing family issues which require his undivided attention.”

Presidency announces Tunji Disu’s appointment

Meanwhile, the presidency has announced 'Tunji Disu as the acting IGP. According to an official statement, President Tinubu intends to seek confirmation of Disu as the substantive IGP.

The presidency explained that, in line with the provisions of the Police Act 2020, Tinubu will soon convene a meeting of the Nigeria Police Council to formally consider Disu’s appointment, after which his name will be forwarded to the Senate for confirmation.

The statement also reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to enhancing national security, strengthening institutional capacity, and ensuring that the NPF remains professional, accountable, and fully equipped to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities.

