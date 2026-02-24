Kayode Egbetokun resigns as Inspector-General of Police, citing family issues as his reason

Presidency sources suggest Egbetokun was asked to resign during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Tinubu's Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga confirms Egbetokun's resignation to media inquiries on February 24, 2026

FCT, Abuja - The Presidency has confirmed the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun as the Inspector-General of Police.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Egbetokun resigned citing family issues that require his undivided attention.

As reported by The Punch, Onanuga made thisin a response to an inquiry on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

“The IGP resigned in a letter today, citing family issues which require his undivided attention.”

However, multiple Presidency sources claimed Egbetokun was asked to resigned during a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday evening, February 23, 2026.

“It was in that meeting he was asked to go,” a highly placed official in the Presidency stated on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.

