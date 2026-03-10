ADC demands the release of former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai from ICPC detention

The ICPC faces criticism for holding El-Rufai without charges despite legal expiration

Legal experts argue against prolonged detention without charge, citing the necessity of due process

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) and legal practitioners have lambasted the the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over the continued detention of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

The ADC and lawyer said the ICPC should either release El-Rufai or charge him in court.

They said these are the two options since the legal basis for holding him had expired and no fresh order had been obtained.

El-Rufai has been in ICPC custody since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) granted him bail on February 18, 2026.

As reported by Daily Trust, the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, has demanded the immediate release of El-Rufai.

Abdullahi said fighting corruption through corrupt means amounts to another form of corruption.

He said Nigeria’s constitution does not allow any citizen to be held “interminably”.

The ADC spokesperson, therefore, urged the ICPC to release the former Kaduna state governor.

“The continued detention of Mallam El-Rufai is a brazen affront to the rule of law. Our Constitution does not allow any citizen to be held indefinitely. But this APC government doesn’t care about the rule of law or decency. To them, might is right"

Also, ADC’s Publicity Secretary in Kaduna, Darius Kurah, said the continued detention of El-Rufai is an abuse of his human rights.

“We expect the ICPC to abide by the law by releasing him since the court order that gave them the right to detain him had expired.”

A member of the legal community, Barrister Abba Hikima, said suspects should not be detained for prolonged periods without being charged in court.

According to Hikima, investigations should precede arrests.

“The law is clear that you don’t arrest someone and then start investigating. Investigation should come first before arrest and detention.”

Barrister Yusuf Ali Faragai said the ICPC should return to the court if it requires more time to conclude investigations.

This is after the anti-graft agency was given two weeks to either charge or release the former governor.

Why El-Rufai may spend more months in detention

El-Rufai's family cries out over prolonged detention

