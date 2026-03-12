Priscilla and her husband had fans rolling in stitches over a video showing what they have been going through as parents

The singer and his wife, who welcomed their first child a few months ago, have been sharing updates on his development each month

The video shared by the couple got fans laughing as they revealed that it was just the beginning

Priscilla Mkambala and her Tanzanian husband had fans laughing over a hilarious video shared on Instagram about their parenting ordeal.

The brand influencer and businesswoman, who recently celebrated six months since welcoming their son, Rakeem, shared the video to show what the little boy has been up to since he started crawling.

Reactions as Priscilla, Juma Jux share ordeal since son started crawling. Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

In the viral recording, Priscilla was cleaning in the kitchen when she saw her son crawling towards a dangerous area.

She quickly shouted to catch his attention. Meanwhile, her husband, who was in the living room, ran toward their son as well.

Later in the video, Priscilla had finished cooking and was serving her husband when she noticed that Rakeem had moved to another area.

She almost dropped the food while calling him again, and her husband joined in to help get his attention. Priscilla was clearly tired as she wiped the sweat from her forehead.

Priscilla, Juma Jux share video of their son and what he does at home. Photo credit@itspriscy

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Priscilla’s video

Many viewers laughed at the young couple and encouraged Rakeem to keep “giving them stress,” noting that the couple was just getting started.

Some fans shared their own experiences raising crawling children, while others welcomed Priscilla to motherhood, dubbing it “Motherhood 101.” Fans also advised her to secure her makeup and other items from areas Rakeem could easily reach.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans share take about Priscilla's video

Reactions have trailed the video of the singer with his family as they share their ordeal. Here are comments below:

@de.golden_vessel wrote:

"The very 1st day my son started waiting, he broke our divider/ TV stand glass, welcome to motherhood."

@mommyasa reacted:

"Una go ehhh tire, sha pack everything out of his sight."

@anjysworldprd commented:

"its.priscy they didn’t told you, walking is another one , you will be running after him when he starts, rakeem show they you are very active jare."

@chiomagoodhair shared:

"Please run after my baby oh. Anywhere he goes - you follow."

@layoleoyatogun shared:

"My chairman, rakeem_mk good job! Your parents need the exercise."

@pashotah shared:

"Welcome, I’m just about to pass this stage and upgrade to another stressful stage."

Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.

In a viral video, the happy mother shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.

She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family, praying for many more celebrations together.

Source: Legit.ng