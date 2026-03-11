Mofe Duncan has announced the unfortunate death of his father, Josbert Kofi Duncan, in an emotional online post

In the post shared on his Instagram page, the actor described how deeply the loss affected him

His colleagues, fans, and friends offered words of encouragement and prayed for the repose of his father’s soul

Nollywood actor Mofe Duncan has shared the sad news about his aged father, Josbert Thomas Kofi Duncan, online.

The movie star, who turned 40 a few years ago, announced the news in an emotional post. He shared a photo of his father, revealed the sweet name he used to call him, and stated that the elderly man had passed away.

According to him, his father has “slept.” He described him as his sweet pops, his champion, and his daddy.

The actor added that his heart is broken, but at the same time, it smiles because his father is now an angel.

Mofe Duncan shares reason for his mixed emotions

Explaining why he could still smile despite losing his father, Mofe Duncan stated that his father is now an angel watching over him.

The movie star also appreciated his father for all he did for him.

Colleagues, friends console Mofe Duncan over dad’s death

Reacting to the sad news, colleagues and friends of the actor sent condolence messages. They prayed that God would comfort him and give him the strength to bear the loss.

Some others mentioned that they had seen a video of Mofe Duncan’s father getting a haircut on Matilda’s page, as they wished the elderly man peace and comforted the actor.

Recall that some celebrities, including Faithia Williams, Timini Egbuson, and Israel DMW, recently lost their fathers as well.

Here is Mofe Duncan’s Instagram post below:

Fans, colleagues console grieving Mofe Duncan

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@topeolowoniyan stated:

"Aww!! Papa, May his soul rest in perfect peace! Sending you tons of hugs Mofe."

@deyemitheactor said:

"My deepest condolences bro. May God comfort you and your family through this transition. May Popsie rest in perfect peace."M

@snowhiteey commented:

"Ooooh! And I was just watching Daddy’s haircut some days ago on Matilda’s page my sincere condolences Mofe, It is well."

@chiomagoodhair reacted:

"May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace."

@lincedochie shared:

"Oh no, Mighty Mof, so sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences and may GOD comfort you and your family in this difficult time."

@lolaomotayo_okoye shared:

"Mofe, omg I am so so sorry. Please accept my deepest condolences. I so sorry for your loss. May his soul rest in peace."

