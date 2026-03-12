The UK is preparing extensive security for President Bola Tinubu’s state visit, including airspace restrictions over Windsor

Thames Valley Police plan armed units, search teams, CCTV, and barriers to secure Windsor during the visit

Road closures, parking restrictions, and public alerts are part of the measures ahead of the March 18 reception

Britain is preparing tight security measures for President Bola Tinubu’s upcoming state visit, including airspace restrictions and a strong police presence in Windsor.

UK prepares Windsor for Tinubu's visit with police, CCTV, and airspace restrictions.

Source: Getty Images

The visit, hosted by King Charles III, is set to begin on Wednesday, March 18, with a reception at Windsor Castle. President Tinubu will be accompanied by his wife, Oluremi Tinubu.

Thames Valley Police announced that the usual airspace restrictions over Windsor Castle will be extended on the day of the visit, from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority.

The police said the restrictions are part of a “robust security operation” and warned that breaking them would be a criminal offence under the Air Navigation Order.

Measures in place for Tinubus visit disclosed

Chief Superintendent Adrian Hall of Thames Valley Police said officers with special skills, including search teams, the Mounted Section, armed units, and road policing teams, would be on duty across Windsor.

Additional measures will include neighbourhood policing, Project Servator teams, CCTV monitoring, and barriers to prevent hostile vehicles.

“We will be taking a strong stance in enforcing the restrictions; anyone who breaches them will be committing a criminal offence under the Air Navigation Order and could be arrested,” Hall said.

Hall, who emphasised the public’s role in supporting the operation, urged residents to report any suspicious activity by calling 101 or, in emergencies, 999.

Road closures, he noted, will begin on Tuesday, March 17, with parking restrictions and possible temporary disruptions in and around Windsor. More details are available on the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead’s state visit webpage.

Air restrictions are enforced with support from the Civil Aviation Authority and National Air Traffic Services. Members of the public with legitimate drone-flying needs, according to him, must submit requests via TVPAirspaceRequests@thamesvalley.police.uk at least seven days in advance.

Windsor gears up for Tinubu's visit with specialist officers and public safety measures.

Source: Twitter

