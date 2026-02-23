Vice President Kashim Shettima allegedly threatened the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) split if removed from office

A viral socila medi video claims Shettima warned APC leaders about potential division

The claim was fact-checked and after verification, reveals no evidence supporting Shettima's alleged statement on APC

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima was accused to have threaten that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would split if he were removed as vice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A Facebook user posted a video on Thursday, Februaru 19, 2026, claiming that Shettima said APC would split if he is removed as vice president

In the video, a man was seen saying:

“If I am removed as vice president, APC will be divided into two, Shettima warned APC leaders. My people, must it be a Muslim-Muslim ticket again for the second time? Share this video and drop your meaningful comment.”

Verification

As reported by DUBAWA, no Shettima’s website and verified social media accounts reported the vice president suggesting that the APC would be divided if he were removed from office.

Shettima’s social media only show his activities and engagements as Nigeria’s vice president.

And the website did not contain updated records of recent remarks addressing such an issue.

Further check was made with credible news reports to confirm if Shettima made such a comment. The result remained the same - none were found.

Conclusion

There is no evidence to support the claim that Shettima threatened that the APC would split if he is removed as vice president.

It is safe to say that the claim is therefore false and completely unfounded.

2027: Tinubu calls Shettima ‘my good partner’

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly described Shettima as “a very good partner on the journey for progress” at a NEC conference.

Tinubu announced plans to establish seven agricultural mechanisation zones to boost productivity and food security.

Vice President Shettima urged stronger collaboration among federal, state and local governments to prioritise poverty reduction, job creation and fiscal sustainability.

APC speaks on Shettima’s place as vice president

Legit.ng also reported that APC national chairman played down the growing speculations surrounding the 2027 vice-presidential ticket of the ruing party.

Nentawe Yilwatda dismissed rumours about replacing Senator Shettima as vice-presidential candidate.

Concerns rose over the Muslim-Muslim ticket controversy linked to the 2023 presidential election and the 2027 strategy.

