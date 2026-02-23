Did Shettima Warn APC Will Divide If Removed as Vice President? Facts Emerge
- Vice President Kashim Shettima allegedly threatened the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) split if removed from office
- A viral socila medi video claims Shettima warned APC leaders about potential division
- The claim was fact-checked and after verification, reveals no evidence supporting Shettima's alleged statement on APC
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima was accused to have threaten that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would split if he were removed as vice to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
A Facebook user posted a video on Thursday, Februaru 19, 2026, claiming that Shettima said APC would split if he is removed as vice president
In the video, a man was seen saying:
“If I am removed as vice president, APC will be divided into two, Shettima warned APC leaders. My people, must it be a Muslim-Muslim ticket again for the second time? Share this video and drop your meaningful comment.”
Verification
As reported by DUBAWA, no Shettima’s website and verified social media accounts reported the vice president suggesting that the APC would be divided if he were removed from office.
Shettima’s social media only show his activities and engagements as Nigeria’s vice president.
And the website did not contain updated records of recent remarks addressing such an issue.
Further check was made with credible news reports to confirm if Shettima made such a comment. The result remained the same - none were found.
Conclusion
There is no evidence to support the claim that Shettima threatened that the APC would split if he is removed as vice president.
It is safe to say that the claim is therefore false and completely unfounded.
2027: Tinubu calls Shettima ‘my good partner’
Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly described Shettima as “a very good partner on the journey for progress” at a NEC conference.
Tinubu announced plans to establish seven agricultural mechanisation zones to boost productivity and food security.
Vice President Shettima urged stronger collaboration among federal, state and local governments to prioritise poverty reduction, job creation and fiscal sustainability.
Read more stories on replacing Shettima as Tinubu's runningmate
- 2027 Election: Top APC Leader Speaks on Moves to Drop Shettima as Tinubu’s Running Mate
- 2027 Election: Shettima's Political Weight and Tinubu's Chances in North
- 2027 Elections: APC Chieftain Warns Against Tampering with Tinubu/Shettima Ticket
- Is It True That Tinubu Will Drop Shettima as Running Mate in 2027? New Development Emerges
- 2027 Presidency: Dogara Finally Speaks on Rumoured Vice-Presidential Ambition
- 2027 Election: Why Tinubu May Want to Replace VP Shettima, Possible Reasons Emerge
- 2027 Election: Fresh Heat Over Move to Drop Shettima As Tinubu's VP Amid Trump's Threat
APC speaks on Shettima’s place as vice president
Legit.ng also reported that APC national chairman played down the growing speculations surrounding the 2027 vice-presidential ticket of the ruing party.
Nentawe Yilwatda dismissed rumours about replacing Senator Shettima as vice-presidential candidate.
Concerns rose over the Muslim-Muslim ticket controversy linked to the 2023 presidential election and the 2027 strategy.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.