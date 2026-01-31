President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 general election have been analysed, as well as the possibility of him dropping Kashim Shettima as his running mate was also projected.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, gave the position while speaking in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, citing that the political weight of the vice president in the northern region could not pull the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tinubu in the 2027 election. He did not rule out the fact that Shettima was a former governor of Borno state

At the same time, the analyst explained that the north-central should not expect more convictions from Tinubu before voting him in the 2027 election, contrary to what happened in the 2023 presidential election, considering the number of appointments from the region.

However, he noted that it would be a great gamble for the APC and Tinubu to drop Shettima in the 2027 election, considering the fact that the president needs to consolidate his chances in the northwest and northeast during the poll.

His statement reads:

"There has been talk about how much Kashim Shettima brings to the table when it comes to pulling political weight and advance Tinubus and by extension the APC's chances in 2027. I do think that Shetima has played a little or no role, and that is not to say being a former governor of Borno State makes him unimportant, but he has not demonstrated the sort of political strength in Northern Nigeria that you would expect.

"While it has been cleared, that, since 2023, Tinubu has made serious in-road in the North Central, Kaduna State, Plateau State, states that the APC lost, but it looks like he is set to win in 2027, Tinubu might be looking to cement his opportunity further in that region by going with a Northern Christian candidate.

"However, it's a risk that might not play out well. I do not think that the North Central needs further conviction to support Tinubu in 2027. As already seen in by-elections where the APC won in those states, based on visible progress that they have seen.

"What Tinubu further needs is an opportunity to consolidate on opportunities in the Northeast and Northwest. areas that might prove very difficult to win. And so, I expect, I am hoping that the APC is judicious in their decision-making and see how they can balance the need for ethnic and religious balance with an upcoming important election where every number will count.

