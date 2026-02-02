An APC chieftain has advised against replacing VP Shettima, warning it could weaken the party’s 2027 prospects

speaking with Legit.ng, he emphasised that political calculations, not religious sentiment, should guide decisions on party leadership tickets

The Tinubu/Shettima ticket has been defended as a strategic alliance crucial for northern support and party unity

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra state, Ichie Ferdinand Iloduba, has advised the party against the planned decision to replace Vice President Kashim Shettima with a Northern Christian ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an exclusive telephone chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, January 29, Ichie Iloduba reasoned that such a plan, if consummated, could weaken the party's prospects in 2027.

Iloduba, a foundation member of APC in Ayamelum local government area, and a prominent member of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the council area during the 2023 presidential election, insisted that replacing the vice president because he is a Muslim will be a political miscalculation.

He maintained that substituting Vice President Kashim Shettima with a Christian vice-presidential candidate, with the intention to address issues about religious balance, may not align with prevailing political realities in the North.

Iloduba enumerated possible setbacks that might arise from changing the vice president, including internal party crisis, and the question of the new running mate being able to build trust and working relationships with the party and Mr. President. He said such a transition could affect policy coordination, most especially as preparations for the 2027 general elections heat up.

What are the political implications of changing Shettima?

While calling on party leaders to leave the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket as it is, he suggested that the leadership of the party should focus on strategic planning to bring the party together, and mobilise support for the party ahead of 2027, instead of discussing the religious affiliation of ticket bearers, which he said are not essential.

“Decisions of this nature must be guided by political calculations and electoral realities, not sentiment,” he said, warning that any misstep could affect the party’s chances in 2027.

He cautioned that changing the vice president could introduce uncertainty, both within the ruling party and in public perception, especially at a time when the administration is still implementing its agenda.

While agreeing that religious balance in leadership is proper and essential, especially in multi religious country like Nigeria, the APC chieftain urged party leaders to consider other ways of promoting inclusivity without disrupting the existing political arrangement.

He said, "The purpose of appointing Kashim Shettima in the first place is to garner adequate support from the Northern populace. He has a political pedigree in Northern Nigeria. I do not see any strong Christian who can take his place and command similar support in the North."

"Nigeria has a peculiar environment politically. Nigeria’s political landscape requires solutions tailored toward its unique social and political peculiarity. How many Muslims are in the Northeast, and how many Christians are there? What support base is a Christian VP picked from the Northeast going to enjoy from that region? What capacity does he have to galvanise support for APC ahead of 2027?"

APC chieftain warns against ticket tampering

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a senior All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain has warned party leaders against tampering with the Bola Tinubu–Kashim Shettima presidential ticket for the 2027 election, urging unity.

The APC leader said meddling in the already approved ticket could undermine party cohesion and electoral prospects, emphasising that the Tinubu‑Shettima pairing represents continuity and strategic alliance across regions.

He urged stakeholders to focus on campaign mobilisation and issue‑based politics instead of internal manoeuvring, warning that public squabbles over the ticket could weaken APC’s standing ahead of 2027.

