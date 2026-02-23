Seyi Law publicly defended President Bola Tinubu's administration, stating that the country is now safer and economically stronger than it was before Tinubu took office in 2023

Nigerian comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, popularly known as Seyi Law, has defended President Bola Tinubu's administration, stating that Nigeria is safer and economically stronger under his leadership.

Speaking during a recent appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast on YouTube, he explained that security conditions have improved compared to previous years, while economic reforms have helped stabilise the nation since Tinubu assumed office in 2023.

Seyi Law pointed out that the level of insecurity witnessed a decade ago was far worse, with kidnappings, banditry, and Boko Haram attacks creating fear across the country.

He compared current conditions to the administration of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, when insurgency and violent crimes were more rampant.

He said stronger measures have reduced such threats, allowing citizens to live with greater confidence.

Seyi explained that bomb blasts and large-scale terrorist incidents have become less frequent, which he believes is evidence of progress in tackling insecurity.

“Nigeria is safer now than 10 years ago. This government has killed more bandits than any government in Nigeria since the time of Jonathan. When last have you heard of bomb blast in Nigeria?”

Turning to the economy, Seyi Law stated that Tinubu inherited a struggling system but has since introduced reforms that have prevented collapse.

He said that the country is in a better financial position today than it was before President Bola Tinubu took office.

“Nigeria economically is better than how Tinubu met it.”

Watch Seyi Law speak about President Bola Tinubu's administration below:

Outrage as Seyi Law commends Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@JessicaIbe87876 said:

"Because you are a beneficiary that's why the economy is good for you. Silly people speak for yourself and not for Nigerians. Eye service let oga be proud of you that you are talking well."

@iamalsoliam commented:

"Animalistic behavior. It's not normal to be supporting this administration nah. It has to be a mental disorder or total stupidity and ignorance. It is clear according to this video that Seyi has nothing important and specific to say."

@Bidalizback wrote:

"Never seen a more consistent fool than this neega. That Local Government councilor post you no go see am."

@Jesse_K_Zoaka reacted:

"Supporting a particular candidate doesn't mean you should downplay the whole issues we are facing. Admit there is a problem and call on him to fix it. Denying it will not solve the problem."

@Emmyzy47 said:

"I support him and that's fact, Alot of criminal activities happen before but now internet are don open everybody Eyes, we can't wait for 2027."

