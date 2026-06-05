The UK confirmed that international students aged 16 and above could apply for a Student visa after securing admission from a licensed sponsor

Authorities maintained the visa application fee at £558 while requiring applicants to meet financial and English language conditions

The government announced that Graduate visa holders applying from January 2027 would receive an 18-month post-study stay period instead of two years

International students seeking admission into universities and colleges in the United Kingdom can continue to apply under the country's Student visa route, with updated guidance outlining eligibility requirements, application timelines and post-study opportunities.

The visa remains available to applicants aged 16 and above who have secured admission into an approved institution licensed to sponsor international students.

International students seeking admission to UK institutions must obtain a Student visa before travelling. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Applicants must also demonstrate sufficient financial resources to cover tuition and living expenses and meet English language requirements.

Who qualifies for A UK student visa?

According to current guidelines, applicants must have an offer from a recognised education provider and provide evidence of their ability to support themselves financially during their studies.

Candidates aged 16 or 17 are required to submit proof of parental consent as part of the application process. Younger students intending to attend independent schools may instead qualify under a separate Child Student visa category.

The Student visa replaced the former Tier 4 (General) student visa route and remains the main pathway for international students entering the UK for academic programmes.

When should students apply?

Students applying from outside the UK can submit their applications up to six months before the start of their course. Those already in the country can apply up to three months before their programme begins, provided they do so before their current visa expires.

The Student visa remains the primary route for overseas students pursuing education in Britain.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Visa decisions are typically issued within three weeks for overseas applicants and within eight weeks for those applying from inside the UK. Faster processing options may be available for an additional fee, the UK government shared in a video on X.

The application fee currently stands at £558 for both new applications made outside the UK and extensions or visa switches completed within the country.

Applicants must also pay the immigration healthcare surcharge, with the amount determined by the length of stay being requested.

How long can students remain?

The duration of a Student visa depends on the level and length of study.

Students enrolled in degree-level programmes can generally remain in the UK for up to five years. Those pursuing courses below degree level are usually granted permission to stay for up to two years.

Graduates who successfully complete their studies may qualify for a Graduate visa. Current rules allow successful applicants to remain in the UK for two years if they apply on or before 31 December 2026.

A significant change takes effect from 1 January 2027, reducing the post-study stay period to 18 months for new Graduate visa applicants. Doctoral graduates will continue to be eligible for a three-year stay.

What can students do on the visa?

Student visa holders are permitted to study and may be allowed to work, depending on the nature of their course and academic calendar.

However, restrictions remain in place. Holders cannot claim public funds, operate as self-employed individuals, work as professional sportspeople or sports coaches, or enrol in state-funded schools.

Students are also required to enter the UK only from the start date specified on their visa, even if their course begins later.

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng