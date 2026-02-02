APC national chairman has played down the growing speculations surrounding the 2027 vice-presidential ticket of the party

Nentawe Yilwatda dismissed rumours about replacing Senator Kashim Shettima as vice-presidential candidate

Concerns rose over the Muslim-Muslim ticket controversy linked to the 2023 presidential election and the 2027 strategy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not discussing the 2027 vice-presidential ticket, calling all speculation in the media premature.

Yilwada spoke on Sunday, January 1, on Trust TV, monitored by Legit.ng.

APC calms tension over Shettima

According to the APC leader, many stories in the press are purely speculative, untrue, and baseless.

He said:

“Candidates belong to the political party and not to individuals. Even the president, when he becomes a candidate, he is the candidate of the party. So, the only person that can make a statement on whether there will be a vice president or not is the party. So, every other person that has made a statement is just rumour mills.”

The X interview can be watched below:

This clarification comes amid heightened public interest and speculation over the APC’s strategy for the 2027 elections.

APC denies replacing Shettima ticket

Legit.ng reports that in recent weeks, several media outlets and social media platforms have circulated reports suggesting potential changes to the party’s ticket, including the replacement of Shettima.

Among those mentioned in the media are the Catholic Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Kukah, from Kaduna State, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, from Bauchi State, both Christians.

There were also speculations at some point that the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, from Kano in the North-west, could replace Shettima.

The APC denial came a day after Hannatu Musawa, minister of art, culture and creative economy, warned of the consequences of replacing Shettima, noting that the party might lose the 2027 elections.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s choice of Shettima as running mate in the 2023 presidential election generated controversy, with many condemning the Muslim-Muslim ticket and demanding the choice of a northern Christian. The duo are Muslims.

APC chieftain addresses Shettima speculations

Legit.ng earlier reported that a chieftain of the APC in Ayamelum local government area of Anambra state, Ichie Ferdinand Iloduba, advised the party against the alleged planned decision to replace Vice President Shettima with a Northern Christian ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Iloduba reasoned that such a plan, if consummated, could weaken the party's prospects in the 2027 election.

