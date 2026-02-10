President Bola Ahmed Tinubu publicly described Vice President Kashim Shettima as “a very good partner on the journey for progress” at the NEC conference

Tinubu announced plans to establish seven agricultural mechanisation zones to boost productivity and food security

Vice President Kashim Shettima urged stronger collaboration among federal, state and local governments to prioritise poverty reduction, job creation and fiscal sustainability

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, February 9, publicly described Vice President Kashim Shettima as “a very good partner on the journey for progress."

Legit.ng gathered that the remark drew attention amid speculation about political manoeuvring ahead of the 2027 general election.

At the NEC conference in Abuja on Monday, February 9, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praises Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Recall that there has been speculation that Tinubu may drop Vice President Kashim Shettima ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, reacting, the APC denied such attempt, describing the rumours as baseless and politically driven.

The President made the statement while declaring open the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

While acknowledging dignitaries at the event, Tinubu introduced the Vice President as “Distinguished Vice President and Chairman of the National Economic Council, Kashim Shettima, a very good partner on the journey for progress”, prompting applause from governors, ministers, senior government officials and private sector leaders in attendance.

Tinubu restates commitment to security and stability

In his address, Tinubu reaffirmed his administration’s determination to tackle terrorism and banditry, describing insecurity as unacceptable and contrary to Nigeria’s values and way of life, The Cable reported.

He assured Nigerians that the federal government was intensifying efforts to strengthen security agencies and restore peace in communities affected by violent crimes.

The President described insecurity as a major drag on economic growth and called for collective responsibility in addressing the challenge.

Agricultural reforms and mechanisation plans unveiled

Tinubu also announced plans to introduce seven agricultural mechanisation zones as part of efforts to boost productivity and support food security.

According to him, agriculture remains central to economic recovery, job creation and sustainable development, particularly at the sub-national level.

Economic reforms and infrastructure remain priorities

Welcoming participants to the two-day NEC conference, the President said the gathering underscored a shared commitment by federal and state governments to national development.

He highlighted ongoing economic reforms, noting that they had contributed to stabilising the economy and restoring confidence among global investors, Daily Trust reported.

Tinubu added that his administration continued to prioritise infrastructure development in key sectors, including transportation, power, digital connectivity, housing and irrigation.

Shettima calls for stronger intergovernmental cooperation

Speaking at the conference, Vice President Shettima urged closer collaboration among the federal, state and local governments, describing the NEC as a critical platform for shaping Nigeria’s economic direction through dialogue and consensus.

During the NEC conference in Abuja on Monday, February 9, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu describes Vice President Kashim Shettima as "a very good partner".

He called on council members to focus on poverty reduction, job creation and fiscal sustainability, stressing that coordinated action across all levels of government was essential for meaningful progress.

