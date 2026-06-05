FCT Police enforce restrictions on tinted vehicles, impounding over 30 for breaches of vehicle regulations

Operation aims to combat security risks linked to criminal use of tinted vehicles and concealed number plates

Vehicle owners violating regulations will face prosecution under federal and FCT transport laws

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced enforcement of restrictions on tinted vehicles, impounding more than 30 vehicles for offences including tinted windows, obscured number plates and improper registration.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Friday, June 5, FCT Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Sanusi, said the operation was aimed at addressing security concerns linked to the use of such vehicles by criminal elements.

Enforcement of Ban on Tinted Glass Begins as FCT Police Takes Action

Source: Twitter

According to him, the exercise follows approval from the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to begin enforcement across the territory, Punch reported.

Police cite security concerns

Sanusi said intelligence gathered by the command showed that criminals often use tinted vehicles and concealed number plates to avoid detection and carry out unlawful activities, Vanguard reported.

“The IG has given us the mandate to begin the enforcement of the ban on the use of tinted vehicles and other offences as earlier stated.

“Intelligence reports at the disposal of the command indicate that many criminal elements deliberately use such vehicles to conceal their identities, evade detection, and frustrate law enforcement efforts. This poses a serious threat to public safety," he said.

Offenders face prosecution

The police commissioner stressed that the operation was not designed to inconvenience law-abiding residents but to deny criminals opportunities to operate undetected.

“As part of this ongoing enforcement, over 30 vehicles found to be operating with tinted glasses, covered or obscured number plates, and without proper registration have been impounded,” he stated.

He added that vehicle owners found in violation of the law would face prosecution under relevant federal and FCT transport regulations.

Sanusi urged residents to support the exercise by reporting suspicious vehicles and activities, reaffirming the command’s commitment to proactive crime prevention and improved security across the nation’s capital.

Court rules on tinted glass

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the High Court of Delta state has issued an ex-parte injunction restraining the Inspector General of Police and the Nigeria Police Force from resuming the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy across the country.

The order was granted on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, by Hon. Justice Joe Egwu of the High Court sitting in the Orogun Judicial Division of the state.

Source: Legit.ng