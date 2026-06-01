Did Peter Obi Demolish a Mosque in Anambra State? NDC Candidate’s Ally Speaks Out
- Peter Obi faces renewed allegations of demolishing a mosque during his governorship in Anambra state, southeast geopolitical zone
- An Obi supporter refuted the claim, asserting that the opposition leader supported mosque renovation in the past, rather than directing its demolition
- Ahead of the 2027 elections, Obi’s allies vowed to combat misinformation as he seeks another bid to become Nigeria’s president
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Claims have resurfaced online alleging that presidential hopeful Peter Obi ordered the demolition of a mosque during his tenure as governor and is anti-Hausa.
Legit.ng reports that Obi served as Anambra state governor from June 14, 2006, to March 17, 2014. He later emerged third in the 2023 presidential election, securing over 6 million votes.
Tanko denies Obi mosque demolition
Since his exit from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and subsequent emergence in the 2027 presidential race as the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Obi, 64, has continued to attract significant attention on social media from both supporters and critics across the country.
A video shared by a pro-north X page, @Arewa_Source, on Sunday, May 31, resurfaced the allegation, with the speaker claiming that when authorities sought to demolish the Central Mosque in Onitsha, Anambra, during Obi’s tenure as governor of the state, “he drove the tractor by himself to demolish the mosque just for his hatred for northerners.”
As the video gained traction online and triggered public reactions, Yunusa Tanko, the national coordinator of the Obidient Movement, responded once again, even though Obi and his allies have denied the allegation since at least 2018.
Tanko described the claim as a fabrication in a post on his verified X page, alongside a 1-minute 6-second clip of a man speaking about how Obi renovated a mosque.
He wrote:
“We will continue to debunk the false allegations against His Excellency, Peter Obi. From the claim that he demolished a mosque, when evidence shows that he supported and built one, to the misinformation surrounding the ID card issue, we will continue to present the facts.
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“As we have always done, we will challenge falsehoods and expose every malicious attempt to tarnish his integrity and reputation. Truth remains constant, and no amount of propaganda can change it.”
Tanko’s post can be viewed in full on X below:
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Obi announces Kwankwaso as running mate
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi confirmed that former Kano state governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will serve as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election.
Obi made the announcement during his acceptance speech after emerging as the presidential candidate of the NDC at the party’s special convention held in Abuja.
The former Anambra state governor said the Obi-Kwankwaso ticket would focus on rebuilding Nigeria, restoring public confidence in governance, and tackling insecurity and economic hardship ahead of the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.