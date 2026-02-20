Governor Siminalayi Fubara urges voters to support All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in Rivers State bye-elections

Election deemed a family affair; peace urged by the governor

Police enforce movement restrictions in Ahoada East and Khana constituencies during elections

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara has urged voters to come out en masse to support the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) contesting for the two vacant seats in the State legislature.

The bye-elections are to fill vacant seats in the Rivers State House of Assembly in Ahoada East Constituency 2 and Khana Constituency 2.

Governor Fubara described the election on Saturday, February 21, 2026, as a family affair.

He called on all eligible voters in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas of the state to participate actively in the bye-election.

As reported by The Punch, Fubara stated this in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Onwuka Nzeshi, on Friday, February 20, 2026.

Governor Fubara urged residents in areas where the elections will take place to remain peaceful and law-abiding throughout the exercise.

“Everybody should be law-abiding and avoid doing anything that will disturb the peace during the exercise.

“It is actually a family election, and there is no need for rancour and acrimony.”

Meanwhile, the state police command has ordered the restriction of movement in the two LGAs beginning from 1200 hours to 6pm on Saturday.

