Former Minister Yusuf Tuggar loses APC governorship primary in Bauchi State ahead of 2027 election

Mohammed Abubakar wins primary with 57,517 votes, setting up potential rematch with Bala Mohammed

Political landscape in Bauchi reshaped as Tuggar’s defeat impacts APC strategies for upcoming elections

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has lost the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general election.

Also defeated in the contest was Bala Maijama’a A. Wunti, a former senior official of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Breaking: Tinubu's Ex-Minister Loses APC Guber Primary

Source: Twitter

The APC governorship ticket was won by former Bauchi State governor, Mohammed Abubakar, after a closely watched primary election involving seven aspirants.

Results announced after hours of delay

The results of the exercise were announced early Saturday morning by the Chairman of the APC Governorship and House of Assembly Primaries Committee for Bauchi State, retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police John Abang.

According to the committee chairman, Abubakar secured 57,517 votes to emerge winner of the primary.

Tuggar came second with 26,001 votes, while Nura Manu Soro polled 13,638 votes, Vanguard reported.

Other aspirants trail behind

Other contenders in the race included Bala Wunti, who scored 13,648 votes, Kabir Baba Ma’aji with 8,157 votes, Baba Abubakar Suleiman with 7,688 votes, and Yakubu Yakubu Abdullahi, who secured 7,181 votes.

The primary election reportedly experienced delays before the final declaration of results was made.

Political rivalry resurfaces ahead of 2027

The victory sets up a possible rematch between former governor Mohammed Abubakar and incumbent Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, who defeated him during the 2019 governorship election, Daily trust reported.

Bala Mohammed had won the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ending Abubakar’s tenure as governor under the APC.

Tuggar had resigned from cabinet

Tuggar was among the early members of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet who resigned after the directive requiring political appointees seeking elective offices in 2027 to leave government positions before 31 March 2027.

His defeat is expected to reshape the political calculations within the APC in Bauchi State ahead of the governorship election.

Analyst speaks

A political analyst, Hamma Hayatu, while speaking with Legit.ng on Saturday, May 23,described the outcome of the APC governorship primary in Bauchi as a “decisive shift in internal party power dynamics,” saying it reflects the unpredictable nature of party politics ahead of 2027.

“This result shows that resignation from a federal cabinet position does not automatically translate into grassroots political strength,” the analyst said.

He added that the outcome may force aspirants to reassess their reliance on political endorsements from Abuja.

“What we are seeing is a reminder that party delegates ultimately decide, not just elite alignment or federal influence,” he noted.

Fayose's son wins APC ticket

Boluwatife Fayose, son of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Irepodun-Ifelodun 2 State Constituency ahead of the 2027 Ekiti State House of Assembly election.

Also declared winners were the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, Deputy Speaker Bolaji Olagbaju, and Chairman of Ekiti South-West Local Government, Richard Apolola.

Source: Legit.ng