TVC's Babajide Kolade-Otitoju has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the Nigerian leader may lose from the Rivers political crisis

Ongoing power struggle between former governor Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara has intensified ahead of the 2027 elections

An impeachment process against Governor Fubara has been initiated, and observers have warned that it could further destabilise Rivers State and erode public trust amid rising tensions

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Amid the ongoing political crisis in Rivers, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, director of news at TVC Communications, said President Bola Tinubu may be the biggest loser in the protracted political crisis in Rivers State.

As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, Rivers State is gripped by a fierce power struggle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike, his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Wike is a key ally of President Tinubu.

In a recent interview with TVC News, monitored by Legit.ng, Kolade-Otitoju warned that Rivers lawmakers' impeachment process against Governor Fubara would deepen the political divide, erode public trust, and destabilise Rivers, a state yet to fully recover from the imposition of emergency rule and disruptions to governance.

Tinubu could 'lose' Rivers crisis

According to the journalist, Fubara enjoys strong support from ordinary citizens, but President Tinubu also does not want to lose the backing of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said:

"The president has a job to do because at the end of the day, The president may be the big loser in this whole conflict. He knows that Wike has capacity. He knows that Wike can be fiercely loyal when he is on your side. So he does not want to lose such a person, especially with the elections just a little over a year away. He also knows that Fubara has tremendous support.

"If Fubara backs the president as he has promised to do. It means even Wike’s enemies, people like Uche Secondus, people like Celestine Omehia, people like Peter Odili, they are going to back the president because they are all with Fubara at this time."

Kolade-Otitoju urges end to Rivers crisis

The journalist added:

"So it's a conflict that the president views as wrong in terms of its timing and in terms of the political implications. And that is why the president has waded in at this stage. And if the matter is resolved this time, it has to be conclusive. The people of River State, these combatants, the House of Assembly, Nyesom Wike, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, need to stop heating up the politics by their needless conflict, name-calling, and shameful exchange of insults in the public space."

