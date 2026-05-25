A Nigerian lady shared an emotional video on Instagram narrating her experience with her husband and her family

In the post, she disclosed how her family turned their back on her because of her husband’s financial situation

According to her, she has been forced to sleep outside with her husband and kids since they have been unable to afford a house

A Nigerian lady has recounted the hardship her family has endured after being forced to live outdoors with her husband and two children.

The woman explained that their situation began after her husband returned from attending his father’s funeral, which had kept him away for around three months.

Lady narrates painful ordeal after getting married. Photo credit: @Tunde Ednut/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Married lady shares financial situation

Before the trip, he had been employed as a driver. When he attempted to resume the role, he was told that the position had already been given to another person.

She shared her account in an emotional video that was circulated on Instagram by the blogger Tunde Ednut.

According to the heartbroken wife, the job had been their main means of support and that without it they struggled to afford food.

She added that she had previously tried to contribute by selling small items on the street, but the little capital she had eventually ran out.

For long stretches, she said, the family had gone without meals, sometimes for up to a month at a time.

She recalled that after they fell behind on rent, their landlord evicted them and placed their belongings outside the premises in December of the previous year.

Since January, the family had been sleeping outside. She described how they pooled whatever small amounts of money they could find to buy food to share among themselves.

Married lady shares financial situation, says family turned against her. Photo credit: @Tunde Ednut/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

She also spoke of the ridicule they faced from people who passed by, saying that many laughed at them and treated them with scorn.

Despite the treatment, she stated that they continued to pray and hold on to the hope that their circumstances would improve.

The lady went on to speak about her husband’s family background. She said that his mother was no longer with his father, who had died, and was now living with another man who did not want to have any contact with his wife’s children.

Turning to her own family, she explained that her grandmother, who lived nearby, had never approved of her marriage.

She said that even before she became pregnant, her grandmother had objected to the union because of her husband’s financial position.

Although he continued to visit and provide what he could during her pregnancy, his efforts did not change her grandmother’s stance.

Eventually, she was told to leave the home if she intended to remain with him, and she was subsequently sent away.

The lady insisted that she would not abandon her husband, arguing that she had no guarantee that another man would treat her better.

She described him as hardworking and responsible, noting that even when he earned very little he made sure she and the children ate first.

She said that while people mocked them for his lack of money, she remained proud of him and believed they were managing as a family.

The lady spoke of the difficulty of sleeping under a tarpaulin, keeping the children warm at night, and dealing with rain and mosquitoes.

She mentioned that their eldest son had recently fallen ill and that they had managed to raise money quickly for his treatment.

Her greatest hope, she said, was to secure a small room where they could live without fear of being exposed to the elements.

Reactions as married lady shares emotional story

Nigerians rushed to the comments section to react.

@Still watch animes said:

"Guys let's come together and help a brother and his family."

@Success said:

"That’s why you should marry someone that’s kind, forget love oooo marry who have sympathy."

@ask of maiimuna said:

"I met her and her husband last year at gwagwalada park in abuja their so respectful and appreciative u need to see the way they protect their child."

@prettykess22222 added:

"May God that help the poor locate her and her husband and the helper that will change her life may he not stress her and her husband amen."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady publicly praises her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady praised her husband for changing her life for the better after he took her abroad.

The lady said her husband took her from Nigeria to Finland and that her life has changed since then.

Source: Legit.ng