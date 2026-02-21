Breaking: INEC Declares Winner of Bye-Election in Rivers State

INEC declared APC candidate Ukalikpe Napoleon winner of the Ahoada East State Constituency II bye-election

Returning Officer, Prof Rosemary Ogbo, announced the result and confirmed the poll was duly conducted

APC flagbearer Ukalikpe Napoleon polled 3,980 votes to defeat rivals in a wide margin

Port Hacourt, Rivers - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Ukalikpe Napoleon, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Ahoada East State Constituency II bye-election held on Saturday, February 21.

The result was announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Rosemary Ogbo, who confirmed that the poll was duly conducted and keenly contested.

INEC Declares Winner of Bye-Election in Rivers State

APC candidate records wide margin

According to the official results, Ukalikpe polled 3,980 votes, defeating his closest rival, Ego Marvelous of the Action Alliance, who secured 33 votes.

Other candidates recorded lower figures, including Godstime Egor of the Action Party of Nigeria with 38 votes and Oseja Clifford of the Boot Party with 11 votes. Candidates of the NNPP, YPP and ZLP each polled single-digit results.

Returning officer declares winner

Announcing the outcome, Prof. Ogbo said the APC candidate met all legal requirements and emerged with the highest number of valid votes.

“I, Prof Rosemary Ogbo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for the 2026 Ahoada East State Constituency bye-election held on the 21st day of February 2026,” she said.

“Ukalikpe Napoleon of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of valid votes, is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected.”

Candidate commends voters and security agencies

Earlier, Ukalikpe had praised voters for turning out to participate in the election after casting his ballot at Ogbelle Town, Unit 1, Ward 9, in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the poll and the security arrangements across the constituency.

“I am very happy with the turnout. There is security everywhere and there has so far been no disturbance,” he said.

“I have visited other units and I am impressed with what is going on.”

Election largely peaceful amid mixed turnout

The bye-election was generally peaceful, although voter turnout varied across polling units, with some areas recording low participation. Security agencies, particularly the police, were deployed across the constituency, and no incidents of violence were reported.

INEC officials confirmed that the exercise was closely monitored, as results from other constituencies continue to emerge.

Source: Legit.ng