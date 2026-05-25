The Oyo state government has commenced compensation payments to residents affected by the Ojoo and Akinyele road expansion project

Officials disclosed that 65 property owners were identified in the first phase, while 22 claimants had already received payment

The government said the ongoing road reconstruction would improve agribusiness, transportation and investment opportunities across the state

The Oyo state government has begun paying compensation to residents whose properties were affected by the ongoing expansion and reconstruction of the Ojoo and Akinyele Road corridor.

Oyo has begun the compensation payments to residents affected by the Ojoo and Akinyele road expansion project. Photo: FB/SeyiMakinde

Source: Twitter

In a public release posted on the government official social media account, the exercise forms part of efforts to ensure fairness to property owners impacted by the major infrastructure project linking the Ojoo Interchange, IITA axis, Moniya Junction and Akinyele Interchange, including connecting routes to the new Oyo Expressway.

Why is Oyo paying compensation?

Commissioner for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Williams Akin-Funmilayo, disclosed this during an interactive session with affected residents and claimants.

According to him, the state government believes development projects should not leave residents at a disadvantage. He noted that the road expansion was designed to improve economic activities and strengthen Oyo state’s position as a commercial destination.

Akin-Funmilayo stated that the project would improve agribusiness and create fresh investment opportunities when completed. He listed the inland dry port, railway station, planned new town and circular road project among developments expected to transform the area economically.

He also revealed that Governor Seyi Makinde directed the ministry to fast-track documentation processes for affected property owners to avoid unnecessary delays in compensation payments.

Oyo State officials met with property owners affected by the Ojoo and Akinyele road expansion project.

Source: Original

How many claimants received payment?

The commissioner explained that the government established a standing verification committee headed by retired Commissioner of Police Sunday Babatunde Odukoya to screen claimants before payment approval.

According to him, 65 property owners were identified in the first phase of compensation. Twenty-two claimants have already been cleared and paid, while others are still undergoing verification.

Akin-Funmilayo warned residents against giving bribes to anyone promising to facilitate payments on their behalf.

“He also urged the claimants not to bribe anyone out of the money, as it's solely for them alone, and any ministry officials who demand from them, such individuals should be reported directly to his office,” the statement read.

The commissioner appealed for cooperation from residents and landowners in the affected communities, assuring them that the projects would deliver long-term benefits for the state and surrounding areas.

Residents react to compensation payment

Some beneficiaries expressed appreciation to the state government after receiving compensation.

Speaking on behalf of affected residents, Kayode Adebayo and Oseni Alimot Tolulope described the payments as unexpected relief.

They commended the administration for carrying out the process and acknowledged the government’s engagement with affected communities during the project implementation stage

List of politicians who may succeed Makinde

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo state, will be rounding up with his second term in 2027, and many political bigwigs have started to justle to succeed the outgoing governor.

Despite being two years from now, the race for the next governor of the southwest capital has started taking shape in the political realm, and the outcome appears unpredictable.

Source: Legit.ng