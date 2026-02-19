AA chairmanship candidate, Godson Nemieboka, stepped down from the AMAC race and endorsed the APC contender

Nemieboka, after consultations with party stakeholders, described his withdrawal as a strategic move to prevent political fragmentation

APC chairmanship candidate, Christopher Zakka, received the backing of the AA candidate and his campaign structure

FCT, Abuja - A chairmanship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Godson Nemieboka, has withdrawn from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections.

He, therefore, threw his support behind the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate ahead of Saturday’s poll being conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Nemieboka announced his decision on Thursday, February 19, just 48 hours before the election, following consultations with his running mate, campaign team, party leaders and other stakeholders within AMAC.

Decision described as strategic, not forced

In a statement personally signed by him, and cited by Legit.ng, Nemieboka said the decision to step down was carefully considered and driven by the need to avoid political fragmentation at a critical stage of the election.

“This decision is neither impulsive nor pressured. It is strategic,” he said.

According to him, discussions within the campaign revealed that consolidating political strength was necessary to ensure stability, continuity and faster development in the area council.

Support shifted to APC incumbent candidate

Nemieboka disclosed that his political structure and supporters would now back the incumbent APC chairmanship candidate, Christopher Zakka, in Saturday’s election.

“Accordingly, we have resolved to align with the incumbent Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Christopher Zakka, and to commit our structure, supporters, and political capital toward securing his victory at the polls on Saturday,” he said.

Call for calm and unity among supporters

The AA candidate urged members of his campaign organisation and supporters across AMAC to remain peaceful and organised as the election approaches, stressing that his withdrawal should be seen as a repositioning rather than a retreat.

“This is not a retreat. It is a repositioning. Leadership is measured not only by the willingness to contest, but by the wisdom to consolidate when necessary,” Nemieboka said.

FCT polls draw closer amid shifting alliances

The latest development adds to the series of last-minute political realignments ahead of the FCT area council elections, as parties and candidates adjust strategies in the final stretch before voting begins on Saturday.

INEC is expected to conduct the polls across the six area councils of the FCT, with observers closely watching how recent defections and withdrawals may influence the outcome, particularly in AMAC.

PDP candidate steps down for APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Julius Adamu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship candidate in Bwari Area Council, has stepped down to support Joshua Ishaku Musa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) area council elections scheduled for Saturday.

In a video shared on X on Wednesday, February 18, Adamu was seen standing beside FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, while chanting “PDAPC” as he announced his decision.

Reacting to the development, Wike reaffirmed his commitment to backing candidates who support President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming council elections.

