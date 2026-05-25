Arsenal were crowned Premier League champions after their final-day 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace

The Gunners won the title after Manchester City failed to beat Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The iconic Premier League trophy has some key details behind its design and presentation, which make it special

Arsenal finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time in 22 years on the final day of the 2025/26 season on May 24, 2026.

The Gunners defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park, thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to seal their title with a win in London.

Arsenal players lift Mikel Arteta during Premier League title celebrations. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal clinched the title on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, after Manchester City failed to beat AFC Bournemouth and their celebrations began.

Mikel Arteta’s side won the title with 85 points, seven ahead of Manchester City, who lost to Aston Villa at home on Pep Guardiola’s final game in charge.

Why Premier League have 2 trophies

Arsenal left Selhurst Park with the trophy and headed back home across London to the Emirates Stadium, but that league body still retains one.

“There are actually two Trophies which are identical and include an engraved base detailing past Premier League champions. During the season, one stays with the Premier League champions, while the League uses the other,” the Premier League explained.

The league also utilises the second trophy, in case the title is not decided till the final day, keeping it at both stadiums where a champion could be crowned.

Had it been that Man City beat Bournemouth and dragged the title race to the final day, a trophy each would have been placed at Selhurst Park and Etihad.

Arteta reacts after Arsenal lift PL title

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was full of emotions after his team finally got their hands on the title after beating Crystal Palace 2-1.

The Gunners were in the title race for four consecutive seasons, finishing second twice before eventually winning their first title in 22 years.

“It’s very difficult to put it into words, but what a moment. A lot of emotions, a lot of joy, pride. I think the manner in which it was done represents what these guys are feeling and the reason why this magic happened,” Arteta said as quoted by Arsenal.com .

“It is different. It was magical the other night, and what we've done this afternoon here, I would say it's even better because all the staff are there, everybody is touching it,” he said about finally touching the trophy.

Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal lift the Premier League title. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

“You see the joy of the players, our supporters, the way they are behaving with the team, and of course, the families are around as well, and it brings something else.”

The season is not over for the Gunners as they will face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, 2026, in Budapest.

Premier League prize money

Legit.ng previously analysed the prize money after the Premier League season was concluded with Arsenal as champions for the first time in 22 years.

The Gunners will receive about £175 million, while relegated teams will earn nothing less than £109 million, underlining how lucrative the Premier League is.

Source: Legit.ng