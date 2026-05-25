Former House of Representatives member, Mustapha Bala Dawaki, has resigned from the ruling APC following the party's primary

Dawaki, who is also a former chief of staff to the APC national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, also joined the NDC to actualise his 2027 presidential ambition

However, the defection of the former federal lawmaker from the APC to the NDC has started generating reactions from Nigerians

Mustapha Bala Dawaki, the former chief of staff to the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has dumped the ruling party and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dawaki, who once represented the Dawakin Kudu/Warawa federal constituency from Kano state in the House of Representatives, joined the opposition party barely a week after he lost his bid for a return ticket to the APC consensus candidate.

Former chief of staff to the APC national chairman defects to the NDC Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reported that the news was confirmed by Saifullahi Hassan, the media aide to the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement and one of the NDC, Rabiu Kwankwaso, in a statement on Monday, May 25.

Hassan disclosed that the defection of the former lawmaker took place at the Kano Miller Rose residence of Kwankwaso, who is a former governor of Kano.

This came amid the decision-making process of the NDC on which candidates would get its ticket across the state through consensus. It was yet to be ascertained if the former federal lawmaker would get the NDC automatic ticket to contest in the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Kwankwaso recently dumped the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), where he contested for president in the 2023 general elections, and joined the NDC, with the hope of achieving his presidential ambition. He has been projected to be vice president to Peter Obi under the NDC in the 2027 general election.

Nigerians react as Dawakin dumps APC

However, the report of the defection has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Sani Ali commended the defection of the former House of Reps member to the NDC:

"Really, really, we are appreciated, and no more APC at dawakin kudu/warawa, and we want to assure you that Tinubu and Abba, falle daya ce."

Former Reps member dumps APC for NDC Photo Credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Facebook

Ismail Muhammad explained the story of Dawakin:

"The man is ungrateful. After he lost the last election four years ago, in which he couldn't even win his voting unit in Dawkin Kudu Local Government Area. He was appointed as Chief of Staff to the APC National Chairman thanks to the magnanimity of Ganduje. Now, he came back aspiring for the same seat he lost 4 years back, but he couldn't win the primary election and still wants to enforce on people. Failing to achieve that, he now jumped to the NDC."

Real Auwal Alhasaan Ajah said the region has been under APC:

"No more APC in Dawakin Kudu and Warawa. Mustapha Bala has 12 years of experience, and he has fulfilled his mandate in the assembly, but due to selfishness, they refused to give him another chance."

Victor Ojeifoh commented:

"NDC should not be a dumping ground for rejected APC aspirants, NDC leadership should beware."

You can read more comments on the report on Facebook here:

Governor Idris clinches APC ticket for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Kebbi state governor, Nasir Idris, secured his return ticket through a unanimous affirmation as the sole candidate of the APC in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

The governor was unanimously affirmed by the APC delegates from all 225 wards in the state on Thursday, May 21, during the party's governorship primary.

The primary, which was held at the Haliru Abdul Stadium in Bernin Kebbi, reportedly turned out to be a massive show of support for the governor.

Source: Legit.ng