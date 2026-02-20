18-hour movement restriction in Kano ahead of State Assembly by-elections on February 21, 2026

An 18-hour restriction has been announced on movement across Kano Municipal and Ungogo Local Government Areas ahead of Saturday’s State Assembly by-elections.

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the restriction will run from 12:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on February 21, 2026.

Kiyawa said the order was part of security measures to ensure peaceful elections.

He added that the measure followed a security review meeting convened by the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

As reported by Daily Trust, he said the restriction applies to all motor vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles.

He explained that vehicles that will be permitted to operate during the period will be ambulances, fire service trucks, and those belonging to electoral officials and accredited observers.

“The Command, in collaboration with other security agencies, has put all necessary measures in place to ensure a peaceful, free, fair, credible, transparent, and successful by-elections.”

Speaking further, he said only eligible voters and officially accredited party agents identified by INEC will be allowed within polling units.

“Loitering in or around polling units will not be tolerated.”

The police spokesperson also prohibited the carrying of weapons and the display of political party insignia at polling centres.

He added that security personnel have been directed to enforce the guidelines strictly but professionally.

“Individuals wearing clothing or carrying items with political party logos or identities will not be allowed at polling units.”

The police stressed that the aim is to maintain neutrality and prevent voter intimidation.

