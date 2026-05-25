Cooking gas prices have risen, increasing pressure on Nigerian households already facing high living costs

The new retail price for cooking gas means a standard 12.5kg cylinder now costs over N18,000 to refill

Industry stakeholders warn that continued price increases could push more families to use alternatives

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Nigeria's cooking gas prices continued to trend upwards, increasing the current pressure on households already dealing with inflation, high food prices and soaring energy costs throughout the country.

Cooking gas price hike hits low-income households hardest. Photo: olasunkanmi ariyo

Source: Getty Images

Cooking gas prices change

Industry figures and market reviews indicate that liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) now goes for above N1,500/kg in several cities from the previous average price of N1,300, and dealers warned of more rise if the supply situation remains critical.

Operators attribute the rise to supply squeeze in depots, high replacement cost, logistical hiccups, and foreign exchange pressure influencing importation and distribution of LPG.

To many households, the latest price upswing translates to more spending on daily cooking needs, and the usual 12.5kg cylinder may require N18,750 and more for a refill, depending on the area, BusinessDay reports.

Food vendors and other small-scale businesses that depend on gas-powered cookers were also hit, as most said they were either raising prices to cover operating costs or cutting back on their use.

Experts said that the continued increment in cooking gas price mirrors current pressures within the country's energy sector, as demand persistently outweighs supply even with efforts being channelled into the enhancement of domestic production and supply chain.

They expressed worry that if this trend persists, many homes might have to revert to less-clean fuel sources like firewood and charcoal, thereby exacerbating public health concerns.

Players in the downstream sector appealed to the government for immediate actions toward achieving supply stability and supply enhancement at depots, and eliminating the structural bottlenecks hindering distribution across the country.

Households to look at alternatives as gas becomes costly. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Facebook

The operators implored the government to boost domestic gas capacity and remove supply-reducing hurdles associated with importations so as to relieve pressure on retail prices.

For now, households would continue to carry the burden of this rise, which some describe as an additional stress on their pockets in a very trying economy.

10 cheapest states to buy cooking gas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average retail price of cooking gas declined in December 2025.

According to its latest price watch report, Kaduna recorded the highest average cost for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N5,838.66, followed closely by Jigawa (N5,825.09) and Osun (N5,777.80).

At the lower end of the pricing scale, Katsina recorded the cheapest rate at N4,855.80, while Gombe and Cross River also featured among the most affordable states.

Meanwhile, the average price for refilling a 12.5kg LPG cylinder increased by 9.82% month-on-month to N20,268.06, up from N18,456.24 in March 2025.

Source: Legit.ng