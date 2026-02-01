Kano's Women Affairs Commissioner, Amina Sani, defects from NNPP to APC, joining Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

Amina aligns with the 'Kano First' ideology to enhance state development and peaceful coexistence

Defection marks a pivotal moment in Kano's political landscape and reawakens citizens' political consciousness

Kano State - The Kano State Commissioner for Women Affairs, Children, and Persons with Special Needs, Hajiya Amina Sani, has dumped the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP).

Aminu has joined Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Commissioner of Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, said Amina HOD has now aligned with the “Kano First” ideology.

As reported by The Punch, Waiya made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

Waiya said Amina was one of the pillars of the Kwankwasiyya grassroots movement.

It was gathered that the commissioner is popularly known as Amina HOD for her strong principles and ideological convictions.

“The commissioner has now aligned with the ‘Kano First’ ideology to ensure the speedy development of our state and promote peaceful coexistence."

Waiya said Aminu's defection to the APC is another defining and historic moment in the political governance of the state.

“It has also reawakened the political consciousness of the people, who are now choosing between the collective destiny of Kano and the interests of a few individuals.”

The commissioner further stated that:

“This movement is not only real but also practical, as the people of Kano have chosen to take their political destiny into their own hands, serving as a vehicle for positive change that will reposition Kano among the comity of states and push it toward its rightful place politically, economically, and socially.”

Kano commissioners, appointees who resigned

Recall that Governor Yusuf’s defection to the APC triggered resignations by commissioners and others loyal to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Key portfolios affected include youth and sports, internal security, and special duties, among other sectors.

The exits signal a deepening political fracture that could weaken the governor’s grassroots base while strengthening Kwankwaso’s political positioning ahead of future elections.

22 Kano lawmakers defect from NNPP to APC

Legit.ng also reported that 22 Kano State lawmakers defected from the NNPP to the APC during a plenary session.

Governor Yusuf's resignation from NNPP preceded the mass defection.

The event was captured in a video shared on X by the APC national chairman's new media aide.

