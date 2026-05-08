Government launches 2026 TVET Initiative, offering practical skills training and monthly stipends for young Nigerians

Participants receive tuition-free training, ₦22,500 monthly stipend, and essential startup kits after graduation

Applications are open now; early submission is encouraged due to limited training slots across Nigeria

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Federal Government has officially opened applications for its 2026 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Initiative, giving thousands of young Nigerians a fresh opportunity to gain practical skills while earning a monthly stipend.

The programme, regarded as one of the largest skill acquisition schemes currently available in the country, offers tuition-free vocational training, a ₦22,500 monthly allowance, and startup support for selected trades.

President Bola Tinubu's government opens applications for the TVET scheme. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

With training centres spread across all states, applications are already ongoing, and competition is expected to be high as many young Nigerians seek alternatives to unemployment and economic hardship.

In an economy where job opportunities remain scarce and practical skills are becoming more valuable than academic certificates alone, the TVET initiative is being positioned as a direct pathway to self-reliance, entrepreneurship, and sustainable income.

What participants will receive

The TVET initiative is a government-funded programme designed to equip Nigerians with hands-on, job-ready skills across multiple high-demand sectors.

Successful applicants will enjoy:

Tuition-free training in accredited centres nationwide

A monthly stipend of ₦22,500 throughout the training period

Practical learning in vocational and technical trades

Nationally recognised certification after completion

Startup kits and business support for selected beneficiaries

Training duration will range from six months to one year, depending on the chosen field and level of specialisation.

Why the programme is different

Many empowerment schemes in Nigeria either focus only on training without financial support or provide funding without equipping beneficiaries with practical skills.

The TVET initiative stands out because it combines both.

Participants not only receive training but also get financial support during the learning period, reducing the burden of transportation, feeding, and other daily expenses.

In addition, the inclusion of startup kits helps bridge the gap between learning and earning, allowing beneficiaries to immediately begin income-generating activities after graduation.

This makes the programme more than a short-term intervention—it is structured to create long-term economic value.

Who should apply

The opportunity is ideal for:

Young Nigerians without formal employment

School leavers and those without university degrees

Graduates seeking practical income-generating skills

Aspiring entrepreneurs interested in vocational trades

Individuals who are ready to learn and start small businesses quickly

The programme is also inclusive, meaning even applicants with little or no formal education can still qualify if they are committed to learning a trade.

Eligibility requirements

To qualify for the programme, applicants must:

Be Nigerian citizens

Show interest in acquiring technical or vocational skills

Be willing to complete the full training period

Provide required identification, such as NIN and BVN

Have the basic ability to participate in practical, hands-on training

Both graduates and non-graduates are encouraged to apply.

Important things applicants should know

While the monthly stipend is attractive, experts advise applicants to focus on the long-term value of the skills acquired.

Trades such as solar installation, agriculture, welding, tailoring, ICT support, and technical services can become strong sources of sustainable income when taken seriously.

Attendance, discipline, and consistency are also critical, as access to certification and startup kits depends heavily on successful completion of the programme.

Application deadline and portal

Although no fixed closing date has been publicly announced, applications are currently open, and selection is already ongoing.

Because training slots are limited and demand is rising nationwide, early application is strongly advised.

Nigerian youths to get monthly stipends from President Bola Tinubu's government in a TVET scheme. Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

Interested Nigerians can apply through the official TVET portal: TVET Application Portal

FG opens portal to apply for MSME Awards

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has opened a portal for Nigerians to apply for the National MSME Awards, with a total of N100 billion worth of incentives and support up for grabs.

The National MSME Awards is an annual week-long initiative designed to honour outstanding indigenous Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Nigeria.

The programme features activities such as the International MSME Week, an expanded national MSME clinic, business exhibitions, plenary sessions, and a gala/award night aimed at encouraging entrepreneurship across the country.

Source: Legit.ng