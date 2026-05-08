A Nigerian lady shared her joy on social media after finally marrying the love of her life in a traditional ceremony

In an emotional video, she recounted how the same man had broken her heart about three times during their relationship

Her video drew mixed reactions, with some netizens congratulating the couple while others criticised their love story

A Nigerian lady expressed happiness online after celebrating her traditional marriage to the love of her life.

She posted footage from the ceremony and spoke about her emotional love story, noting that their relationship had not always been smooth.

Lady criticised online for marrying man who broke her heart three times. Photo credit: @anabel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady marries man who broke her heart thrice

The lady, who uses the TikTok handle @anabel, shared a clip from the traditional wedding on her account.

In the video she explained that the same man had broken her heart on three separate occasions while they were together.

Despite those earlier break-ups, she stated that the relationship continued and eventually resulted in their marriage.

In her words:

"Finally got married to the same person that broke my heart three good times. It can only be God."

Lady goes viral for tying knot with man who broke her heart. Photo credit: @anabel/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady shares emotional love story

Her post attracted lots of responses from people who watched it on TikTok.

Some viewers sent messages congratulating the couple and said they were pleased to see the couple proceed with the wedding.

Others questioned the decision, criticising the history between the two and claiming that the repeated separations were a cause for concern.

@SADONA said:

"He broke Ur heart 3 times and U still married him, wow that’s true love. Congratulations."

@Diegwu said:

"He never broke your heart, he was just preparing himself and praying for God blessings to make things right, he never removed his eyes on you, just that many things happens in those trying times,you were lucky to have that patient to win today, I wish you all the good things that comes with good marriage."

@Nelos_corner said:

"No mind them nne you saw the signs he is the man for you you go see wonders confirm am congratulations."

@May 9th said:

"God I want this to be my testimony cause I love this boy so much."

@Dinma said:

"Omo God ahbeg ohhh. 3 times keh, omo after first time I will make sure not to get in contact with you again talk more of twice."

@Becky splash commented:

"Okay they’d be definitely no surprises in the marriage at all."

@chealsea874 said:

"And he’s finally here to complete d mission he didn’t finish i wish u well my sister."

@Queen Precious said:

"Person wey ignore signs go later see wonders congratulations."

See the post below:

Lady marries man she rejected years ago

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her unique love story online after getting married to the same man she rejected seven years ago.

According to the lady, her man spent the entire seven years rebranding himself, and when he returned, she couldn't resist him the second time around.

Source: Legit.ng