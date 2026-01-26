22 Kano State lawmakers defected from the NNPP to the APC during a plenary session

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's resignation from NNPP preceded the mass defection

The event was captured in a video shared on X by the APC national chairman's new media aide

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, a total of 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly have defected from the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to The Punch, the lawmakers announced their defection during a plenary session on Monday, January 26. This comes after Governor Abba Yusuf resigned from the NNPP following his visit to President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

Political shift in Kano ahead of the 2027 elections as 22 lawmakers defect from NNPP to APC after Governor Abba Yusuf’s exit. Photo credits: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

Kano lawmakers leave NNPP for APC

The governor’s defection was accompanied by 22 state lawmakers, eight members of the House of Representatives, and all 44 local government chairmen in Kano State.

The Cable also reported on the development.

The full list of lawmakers who defected in the House of Assembly is highlighted below:

Speaker of the House, Jibril Falgore (Rogo) The Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Bello Butu Butu (Tofa/Rimin Gado) The Majority Leader, Lawan Hussain (Dala) The Deputy Majority Leader, Garba Shehu Fammar (Kibiya) The Chief Whip, Muddasir Ibrahim Zawachiki (Kumbotso) Rep. Rabiu Shuaibu (Dawakin Kudu) Tukur Mohammed (Fagge) Zakariyya Abdullahi Nuhu (Gabasawa) Lawal Tini (Ajingi) Musa Tahir Haruna (Albasu) Ali Lawan Alhassan (Bagwai/Shanono) Ali Muhammad Tiga (Bebeji) Hafiz Gambo (Bunkure) Murtala Muhammad Kadage (Garko) Abdulmajid Isah Umar (Gwale) Ahmad Ibrahim (Karaye) Alhassan Zakari (Kura/Garun Malam) Suleiman Mukhtar Ishaq (Madobi) Abdulhamid Abdul (Minjibir) Muhammad Ibrahim (Rano) Kabiru Sule Dahiru (Tarauni) Ali Abdullahi Manager (Wudil)

A video of the event, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Imran Muhammad, senior special assistant on new media to APC national chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, captured the formal proceedings in the assembly chamber. In the video, Speaker Falgore called each member to speak and publicly announce their defection.

The viral video can be watched on X below:

Current political shifts in Kano State reflect past defections by Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

Political shifts shake Kano State

Legit.ng reports that Kano is one of the most politically significant states in Nigerian elections. Due to its massive voting strength, the state is arguably the most sought-after politically.

Current developments in Kano echo similar events from the past. In 2013, NNPP national leader Rabiu Kwankwaso defected to the APC after leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), bringing along the governorship mandate.

While in the PDP, the former senator also left with the governorship seat to team up with the APC.

Read more about Kano state news:

Kano commissioner Kofarmata resigns

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yusuf Kofarmata, commissioner of science, technology and innovation in Kano, resigned from his position, citing concerns about the direction of the state government.

The ex-commissioner, a member of the NNPP, explained that his action was taken in good faith.

Source: Legit.ng