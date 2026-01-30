Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's defection from the NNPP to the APC amid political tensions has revealed Rabiu Kwankwaso's negotiation default

Sources privy to the development disclosed that negotiations between the APC and Kwankwaso faltered over unrealistic demands by the NNPP leader

However, Governor Yusuf's defection was criticised and described as a betrayal, as political actors make permutations ahead of the 2027 general elections

Kano recently experienced a political turnaround with the defection of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, before the defection, the presidency reportedly moved to forced political bridge with Rabiu Kwankwaso, the NNPP national leader and its 2023 presidential candidate, but the former governor forced the ruling party to make unrealistic demands.

Why APC moved to align with Kwankwaso

The move for the APC to align with Kwankwaso for his perceived electoral value of the Kwankwasiyya Movement. However, political allure has begun to wane, and the NNPP leader was being isolated as he struggled to translate his 2023 dominance to present influence.

According to THISDAY, sources privy to the development disclosed that the engagement between President Bola Tinubu and Kwankwaso took place for several months, and many of the meetings were held in Abuja.

From the outside, the presidency saw Kwankwaso as a strategic bridge to take over Kano and parts of the Northwest region, considering the NNPP's performance in the 2023 general election. However, sources within the APC on Thursday, January 29, said that the negotiation broke down over excessive and unrealistic demands.

Unrealistic demands of Kwankwaso from the APC

The source disclosed that Kwankwaso was demanding the 20 per cent control of the APC national structure. Also, he demanded a vice presidential slot and guarantees that would be extended to the 2031 political cycle. The APC source said the request immediately sent a red flag ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The source's statement reads in part:

“Even President Bola Tinubu has not specifically asked for any percentage share of the APC. That demand for 20 per cent of the structure of the APC nationwide was a deal breaker. Besides, the vice-presidential position was never on the table."

The party then made it clear to Kwankwaso that his requests cannot be met because there was no reason for discussion 2031 at this stage.

Also, Boniface Aniebonam bloc of the NNPP, also disclosed that the decision of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano to dump the party was because of the domineering attitude of Kwankwaso and his alleged slavish intentions.

Recall that Governor Yusuf officially joined the APC on Monday, January 26, saying the move was in the interest of the state. He emphasised the need to align the state with the federal government. However, he has been criticised for dumping the Kwankwasiyya Movement, and his action was considered a betrayal by some opposition leaders.

