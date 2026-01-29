Federal government greenlights ₦1 trillion Metropolitan Rail Service in Kano State

Governor Yusuf's defection to the APC aims to secure critical projects for Kano

Community reactions reflect hope and scepticism about the rail service's impact

The President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has approved the construction of a ₦1 trillion-worth Metropolitan Rail Service in Kano State under the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, just days after dumping the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Metropolitan Rail Service is described as a major infrastructural project targeted at overhauling urban transportation, reducing traffic congestion and driving the economic growth in the metropolitan area of the state.

Federal government approves ₦1 trillion metropolitan rail service for Kano Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

According to Vanguard, Governor Yusuf announced the development while addressing members of the Kano State contingent, who participated in the 2025 National Qur’anic Recitation Competition in Borno State. He added that his decision to realign the state with the federal government by joining the APC was strategic and to secure critical projects for the state.

The new rail service will provide a modern, efficient, and affordable mass transit system connecting key districts across the metropolis. It is expected to improve resident mobility, facilitate trade, attract investment, and enhance the overall quality of life. Governor Yusuf described the project as a landmark intervention that will reposition Kano as a leading transportation hub in Northern Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Tinubu approves N1trn for Kano

However, the announcement by the governor has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Hon Nuhu Sada called for transparency:

"Big projects are welcome, but citizens will judge by transparency, timely delivery, and real impact on daily lives."

Pedro Eleniyan justified the defection of the governor:

"This is all the more reason why I supported Abba decamping to the APC. Kano cannot afford to play opposition politics when states like Lagos and Rivers State have aligned themselves with the center govt."

Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf announces FG's ₦1 Trillion Metropolitan Rail Service for Kano Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Masterpiece welcomed the development:

"Wow, this is very incredible and such a massive mega project approved for the people of Kano State. This is going to help fast-track the economic movement from Northern Nigeria down to all other regions. Kudos to our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Abba Yusuf Kabir."

Kayode Adegboyega explained how the project will help the state:

"A ₦1 trillion metro rail will reshape Kano’s future. The big question now is: which routes should be prioritised first to deliver the fastest impact for residents, traders, and daily commuters?"

Ihechukwu Ngumezi said other governors in the opposition are missing:

"A metropolitan rail for Kano is long overdue. If this moves beyond announcements into real, functional infrastructure, it could change daily life for millions."

Read more comments about the announcement on X here:

APC speaks on Yusuf and the automatic ticket

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC chairman in Kano, Abdullahi Abbas Sanusi, confirms Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's welcome into the party amid defection from NNPP.

Sanusi discloses that the party plans strategic discussions to ensure unity between new and existing APC members for the 2027 elections.

Governor Yusuf's defection includes 73 officials, highlighting significant political realignments in Kano ahead of the next general elections.

Source: Legit.ng